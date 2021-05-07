Kim Kardashian dazzles in a bikini at 40 – Photo

Getty Images Kim Kardashian.

At 40, Kim Kardashian caused a cataract of comments with a shocking publication on her official Instagram account, where she wore her statuesque figure with a sensual bikini while exercising.

Kim, the eldest of the sisters of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, posed for the camera with a small black bikini attached at the sides, exposing her abdomen, and a long silver blonde wig.

As of this writing, the popular Kim Kardashian post garnered more than 4.5 million “likes” and had thousands of comments.

Among the most prominent reactions is the comment of Khloé Kardashian, Kim’s sister.

“Ok, now you’re just playing with my emotions,” Khloé, 36, wrote in her elder sister’s suggestive post.

Kim Kardashian often shares photos to her Instagram showing her toned body. Without going any further, three days ago she uploaded two images that show her with a tiny golden bikini under the message: “Do not travel.”

Kim Kardashian denies purchase of ancient Roman statue officials believe was ‘smuggled’ from Italy

This Thursday Kim Kardashian denied having been involved in the purchase of a Roman statue that, according to Italian officials, has been “smuggled” to the United States.

Although PEOPLE reports that the owner of KKW Beauty did not respond to a request for comment on this confusing accusation, a spokesperson for Kim Kardashian spoke with NBC News and denied that the mogul is related to that fact.

Kim Kardashian Denies Buying Ancient Roman Statue That Officials Believe Was ‘Smuggled’ Out of Italy https://t.co/0ogFKVJrFp – People (@people) May 6, 2021

“He never bought this piece and this is the first time he has found out about its existence,” stated the source consulted by the aforementioned medium.

“We believe it could have been purchased under her name without authorization and since it was never received, she was not aware of the transaction,” the spokesperson added.

And he completed: “We encourage an investigation and hope that it will be returned to the rightful owners.”

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the statue identified as “Myron Samian Athena Fragment – Limestone – 1st-2nd century AD” was seized in the Port of Los Angeles in June 2016, after a Customs and Border Protection officer reported a shipment of “possibly protected cultural property from Italy” to Homeland Security.

Kim Kardashian stands in solidarity with the Colombian people with an action on Twitter

As a result of the social and institutional crisis that Colombia is going through at this time, Kim Kardashian echoed the complex situation in the South American country and retweeted a publication that reports on what really happens in coffee lands.

Kim shared the tweet of Felipe Muñoz Paniagua, an audiovisual communicator who used plates in English to depict the sad reality that Colombia is experiencing in this period.

The model Kendall Jenner, Kim’s half-sister, also joined the campaign against repression in Colombia, sharing on Instagram Stories a message from the actors Mateo Arias and his brother Moisés, who through a video showed their support for their compatriots.

“We carry you in Colombia in our blood and the situation our people are going through deeply pains us. Beautiful, hard-working and honest people from Colombia, we are with you and we want to send you a hug ”, said the actors in the video shared by Jenner.

