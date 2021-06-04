Kim Kardashian cries for her divorce: “I’m a fucking loser … I just want and should be happy”



Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Photo: Valerie Macon / Getty Images

She may now feel like a liberated woman ready to take on the world with her regained independence, but the truth is that shortly after she made the final decision to separate from her already ex-husband Kanye West, with whom she has four children, Kim Kardashian felt like a “failure” and a “loser”, and did not hesitate to blame herself for the disappointing outcome. of her seven years of marriage to the rapper.

As is evident in the latest episode of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’, recorded at the end of last year, The celebrity breaks down in tears in the middle of a moment of relief with her sisters, in which he reflects, perhaps with too much self-criticism, on the impossibility of living up to what is supposedly to be expected of a wife of the successful musician. According to Kim, he deserves a life partner who can adapt to his intense pace of work and, above all, traveling around the world.

“Honestly, I can’t keep doing this. Why am I still here, in this place where I’ve been stuck for so many years? It is that he does not stop moving and traveling, every year he changes his state. And I want us to be together to raise our children, you know? He is a fabulous father, he is doing an extraordinary job“, Assures the businesswoman at a specific moment in her conversation with her younger sister Khloé.

“I feel like a f ****** failure, this is the third marriage that is going my ****. I’m a damn loser, but I don’t have to think about that, I just want to and must be happy, “he says in the most dramatic scene of the aforementioned chapter.

