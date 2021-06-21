Kim Kardashian congratulates parents who are part of her family

Kim Kardashian congratulates dads who are part of her family | .

In addition to his exquisite figure that already has millions talking about her constantly Kim Kardashian has also been characterized forever on each special date, always sharing content related to it, whether it is festive times or a celebrity around her family or in general.

For this occasion the businesswoman and socialite He recently published a publication on his official Instagram in which he congratulates all the parents who are part of the Kardashian Jenner family.

Being Kim kardashian Whoever gave a name to his surname and personality, his content on Instagram is always synonymous with glamor, but at the same time with immense love, which he not only shares for his children and family but also for his followers.

Kourtney Kardashian’s younger sister shared 7 photos with characters and celebrities like her who became parents for a couple of years.

Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing dads in our lives! I love you unconditionally! “Wrote Kim Kardashian.

In the first image she and her sister appear Kourtney kardashian hugging her dad Robert Kardashian when they were just little girls, unfortunately the renowned lawyer Robert Kardashian He lost his life on September 30, 2003, when Kim Kardashian was 23 years old.

Robert married Kris Jenner in 1978 and they divorced in 1991 due to an infidelity on the part of the mother of the entire Kardashian Jenner clan, however, she was always a great support for her daughters.

Despite the fact that they are in the process of divorce, the socialite shared the photo of Kanye west next to his four children, whom he surely adores and although they are always separated, the rapper will always be part of his family and his children.

In the third image we see Bruce jenner who today is known as Caitlyn Jenner since 2015 who made it public to the media and the general public, in the image shared by Kim Kardashian appears next to her brothers and other children who are surely Jenner’s children of her Another marriage, at the time Bruce Jenner became the father figure of Kim and her sisters.

For the fifth photo we meet his younger brother Robert Kardashian next to his daughter who he undoubtedly adores and respects a lot, as the businesswoman has always let us know.

From this moment we will find the photos of those who at the time were his brothers-in-law and who will also continue to be part of the family for their children despite being separated from their sisters, Kim Kardashian shared them by the ages of her sisters.

Scott Disick, who was a partner of Kourtney, the older sister of the Kardashians, appears next to their 2 children in a beautiful photo from the beach accompanied by North West the first-born daughter of Kim and Kanye.

In the penultimate photograph is the basketball player Tristán Thompson, father of True thompson and still a couple of Khloé kardashian Well, they have just confirmed that they continue to be a couple after the controversies and scandals in which they were involved a few months ago due to an infidelity with Kylie Jenner’s best friend.

In the last image we find Travis scott and his princess Stormi Webster, who like her parents Travis and Kylie jenner The youngest of the Kardashian Jenners has become a celebrity, he holds his little 3-year-old daughter in his arms.