Kim Kardashian clarifies that she did not contract coronavirus at her controversial party, the one on the private island

When Kim Kardashian revealed through Instagram that she had flown to a private island with her loved ones to celebrate her entry into quarantine last OctoberCriticism soon rained down on him for having decided to organize such a trip in the midst of a global pandemic.

Now The celebrity has revealed that he tested positive for the coronavirus in November, shortly before taking the exam that he must pass after his first year as a law student in order to continue with the four-year curriculum, which he unfortunately failed. However, what has caught the attention of his followers have been the dates, which has led many to think that he had contracted the disease during the celebrations for his birthday.

“No one caught COVID on the trip,” Kim clarified via Twitter. “Saint was the first to have it in our family and he was infected at school through another student who had positive first. Then I developed the same symptoms and caught it a few days after he coughed on me while I was taking care of him. “

The production of the reality show ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ was canceled for two weeks while her entire family remained in quarantine.

