Kim Kardashian Channels Elle Woods While Studying in a Bikini

What, like it’s hard?

Kim kardashian channeled Reese witherspoon‘s Legally Blonde character Elle Woods — who famously wore a bikini for her admissions video to Harvard Law — for a new Instagram pic, which shows the reality star studying up for the bar exam while sporting a tan string bathing suit. The SKIMS founder captioned the photo, “Studying in the Sun.”

Her friend Jonathan Cheban, aka Foodgod, joked in the comments section, “What law school is this ??? Asking for a friend? LOL.”

Kacey musgraves wrote, “Elle Woods wishes,” while social media star Justin Laboy added, “This is my sign to go back to school.”

Kim, however, is studying up for the bar exam on her own, in lieu of spending years earning her law degree at, say, Harvard University. She first announced her plans to become an attorney, like her father, the late Robert Kardashian, in a 2019 interview with Vogue. She shared that she plans to take the bar exam in 2022.

“I had to think long and hard about this,” she told the publication at the time. “I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society. I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more. “