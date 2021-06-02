Kim Kardashian celebrates in a black micro swimsuit her 225 M | AFP

It is well known that any garment in black will always attract attention, it is a classic to use something in black, it is associated with elegance and coquettishness, that is why Kim Kardashian decided to pamper her fans to show off that she has reached 225 million followers on Instagram using a flirt black swimsuit.

4 hours ago you shared this post with two Photos, as flirtatious as possible especially because you can perfectly appreciate the perfect curves of the businesswoman and undoubtedly Instagram celebrity.

Kim kardashian On few occasions he has shared content referring to the new number of his followers, but undoubtedly celebrating for 225 million surely deserves it.

Especially when we meet the socialite wearing tiny garments just like she did recently on her Instagram, with a flirty micro beach suit.

While she was getting ready to enjoy the pool at her house, she rested a bit on a bunk in front of her, for the businesswoman and model it is a bit difficult to be able to completely hide her enormous posterior and superior charms due to how voluptuous they are.

In the first image she is sitting playing with her long black hair, which is loose, because of the pose in which she is, we can see her entire body even though she is sitting, and in the second image the person who took the photos He walked behind her to take another photo that surely shocked more than one, especially because Kim is showing the black swimsuit that is lost among her charms.

With a few thin strips is that her beach suit is tied, in the back there are practically a few threads that we see as well as in her hips with the lower part.

After 4 hours, the older sister of Kendall jenner She already has 3,112,251 red hearts in addition to 13,8 thousand comments where they congratulate her and comment that her figure has no equal.

Although Kim Kardashian is excited to have reached this number, she still cannot reach her younger sister. Kylie jenner who to date has more than 237 million followers, despite the fact that he managed to surpass his older sister in terms of followers on Instagram, Kim’s popularity has not diminished at all, on the contrary, it remains active.

From the family is Kylie Jenner who has the most followers on Instagram from there they follow: Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kris jenner in the end, something similar happens with the publications being Kylie Jenner again who has more followed by Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

Precisely this new publication is number 5,532 of the beautiful celebrity and still wife of Kanye west, father of his four children North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago, being the rapper from whom he separated for a few months.

So far it is not known in which part of the process her divorce is going, but surely as soon as she is ready they will surely let it be known in a subtle way, although many think that the businesswoman is already dating someone because she has shown more lately beautiful and captivating than ever.

Kim has not stopped working, but she has also taken the time to enjoy her children, she has undoubtedly known very well how to run her business and her family without Kanye West.