Kim Kardashian came out of the water showing off her body with a black bikini

Kim kardashian you are living a few days of peace and quiet. But in the process, she has decided to tan her curves naturally, and pose for Instagram in her best bikinis. A few hours ago he shared a photograph in which he is seen coming out of a blue lagoon, and thus delighted his followers with a black swimsuit.

Hours before he was seen enjoying with his children. And it seems that this vacation Kim is determined to enjoy family days. Some say that the most famous of the Kardashians is focusing on her children, practically taking refuge in them in order to cope with the divorce with Kanye West.

Especially since the rapper, they say, is making statements in which he assures that he will destroy his wife. Even asserting that he is going to unmask her in front of the whole world so that they finally know who Kim Kardashian really is. About these alleged statements Kim has not said anything.

Be that as it may, be it true or false, at the moment she is dedicated to living life and enjoying it with her children between the sun, the sand and the sea.

