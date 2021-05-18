Kim Kardashian caldea Instagram posing in white thong



Kim Kardashian.

Photo: Michael Loccisano. / Michael Loccisano / Wire Image

If there is something to be recognized Kim kardashian, is your ability to consistently attract attention. And, taking advantage of the fact that she is having a great time these days, the socialite uploaded some images to her Instagram account that are driving her more than 221 million followers crazy.

This Monday, the media star of reality television, was admired from the front and in profile enjoying the sun and the water on a beautiful beach, posing with a red crop top and a white thong that made those hot curves stand out that are the desire of millions around the world.

“Stranded 📍” is the short text that he captioned the snapshots that in just a few hours have reached more than two million 543 thousand likes.

(Swipe to see the photos)

It is worth mentioning that one of the last publications of Kim Kardsahian was in the eye of the hurricane because the businesswoman appeared with a black minibikini, but her followers realized that she was missing a toe in the photo due to the apparently abuse of Photoshop.

How about?

