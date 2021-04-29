Kim Kardashian caldea Instagram posing in a bikini with another voluptuous girl



Kim Kardashian.

Photo: David Livingston / Getty Images

If it is about heating the web, Kim kardashian she is a true specialist. The curvy socialite knows exactly how to spoil her fans with all kinds of fiery posts.

On this occasion, the ex-wife of rapper Kanye West shared some sensual images on her Instagram account where she appears showing her prominent attributes with a tiny bikini and covered in oil, along with another voluptuous girl.

“Extended holiday”, is the short text that the businesswoman also wrote in the photographs that, as expected, have accumulated so far more than two and a half million of ‘likes and a wave of good comments.

Just a day ago, Kim Kardashian dazzled by showing off her attributes with a mini-dress of green leather through eight postcards where she appears alongside celebrities such as Maluma, Pharrell Williams, Victoria and David Beckham.

(Swipe to see all photos)

