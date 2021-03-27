Kim Kardashian builds spectacular mini city for her children, here are the photos

To fulfill the objective that her children go through the divorce process of their parents as less difficult as possible, she gave them a very special gift, her own city! In the backyard of her house, equipped with everything necessary for them to pass moments of total entertainment.

For this colossal gift, Kim hired a designer to build a miniature replica of her neighborhood, Hidden Hillls, on her Calabasas estate. Everything is so taken care of that they even have their own Starbucks coffee shop; but that’s not the only thing, as a good Kardashian, she pushed this to the limit.

‘Lil’ Hidden Hills has everything you need for a day of total fun. (/ x17 / The Grosby Group)

At the beginning of the street there is a nice arch in which you can read ‘Lil’ Hidden Hills (‘Little’ Hidden Hills) with which you can appreciate that care to the smallest detail. The hours that children will spend there will be hilarious, since they can choose whether to enter a flower shop, a grocery store or their own makeup store, obviously from the KKW Beauty firm.

The cash to be able to buy in each place is not a problem, since if they were to run out of it, they have an ATM at their disposal. To relax there is also a two-story cabin-type construction and, at the end of the street, a castle with two slides, to continue the fun.