Kim Kardashian builds a mini city for her children

Due to the pandemic, many children do not have the opportunity to leave their homes, but if your mother is Kim kardashian, that’s no problem … Reality TV star builds in her backyard the most amazing amenity for your four children . It is not a tree house or a doll house, it goes further.

The businesswoman also hired a designer to build her a miniature version of her Hidden Hills neighborhood in the backyard of her spectacular mansion. Thus, North West, Saint, Chicago and Psalm they will have their mini neighborhood at home. The replica is so exact that it even has a Starbucks coffee shop!