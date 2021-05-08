Kim Kardashian boasts an impact figure at 40 – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Social media instantly caught fire after businesswoman and influencer Kim Kardashia shared a photo in a tiny swimsuit while doing her exercise routine.

In the dark and with good lighting that contrasts her spectacular body, the woman with beautiful makeup and long silver blonde hair exercising with her arms in a back, wearing only a small black bikini attached at the sides, exposing her abdomen.

In less than an hour, the also model obtained more than a million and a half “likes” on her publication. The image has more than 11 thousand comments, including that of her sister Khloé Kardashian, who wrote: “Well, now you’re just playing with my emotions.”

The eldest of the sisters of the Kardashian-Jenner clan once again verified that at 40 years of age, she still maintains the figure that made her become a model.

The members of the clan have been criticized for uploading photographs of their bodies to their social networks that, according to their criticism, come to seem unreal. A remembered event was when Kim Kardashian claimed that the images taken by the paparazzi during a trip to Mexico in April 2017 were edited by photographers to harm her.

Kim Kardashian has been a socialite since she was 19 years old, later became a model for different brands when she triumphed alongside her family with the reality show Keep it Up With the Kardashians. She also launched her own brand of fragrances, cosmetics and clothing, being the main model.

