Kim Kardashian boasts a tremendous body in a tiny green swimsuit .. Eating tacos !!

The North American model and socialite, Kim Kardashian, surprised her millions of followers on social networks by posing as they have rarely seen, because the leader of the Kardashians was seen in a tiny fluorescent green swimsuit while tasting a taco, a typical Mexican food.

The former sentimental partner of Kanye West ‘provoked the envy’ of millions by showing off his tremendous body while having the luxury of ‘breaking diet’ with this typical Mexican dish, causing a sensation among his followers.

Is it Tacos Tuesday yet? Kim posted along with the photo.

In the photo, Kim showed off her tremendous physical attributes in a striking fluorescent green two-piece swimsuit, which contrasted sharply with her tanned ‘cinnamon’ skin.

The publication of the model is one of the most successful that it has published recently, since in less than 8 hours it has reached close to 3 million reactions.

Kim Kardashian is one of the most influential people on Instagram, accumulating 228 million followers.

