Kim Kardashian as a little mermaid shows off her tremendous curves underwater

Kimberly Noel Kardashian West, better known in the world of entertainment as ‘Kim Kardashian’, has once again stolen the attention of her loyal followers on social networks, by leaving her love for the sea in plain sight.

Via Instagram, the American model released the image where she appears underwater in the pool, showing fans her toned mermaid figure in a black swimsuit.

This publication has received more than two and a half million likes and more than 11 thousand comments from its more than 235 million followers on Instagram, where it shows the admiration for the businesswoman Kim Kardashian.

Despite having time without appearing in a television project since the reality of ‘The Kardashian’, businesswoman Kimberly Noel Kardashian West lives it traveling the world, showing her most beautiful side.

