Kim Kardashian and the emotional birthday greeting to Kanye West

Almost four months after having filed for divorce from Kanye West , Kim kardashian He has shown that, despite everything, he has a cordial relationship with him or at least that is what he has shown on his social networks. The 40-year-old socialite dedicated an emotional birthday greeting to the father of her four children on the occasion of his 44th birthday. The dedication has not left her fans indifferent, who have celebrated this show of affection by Kim, despite the fact that it was she who decided to end her marriage of almost seven years.

© @ kimkardashian This was the photo with which Kim congratulated her ex-partner and father of her four children

On her Instagram profile, where she has more than 227 million followers, the businesswoman shared a photograph of the trunk of memories in which she appears with the singer and three of her four children: North, Saint and Chicago. Alongside the image, Kim wrote: “Happy Birthday, Love U for Life! 🎈 (Happy birthday, I love you for life) ”.

© GettyImagesThe businesswoman filed for divorce from the singer last February

It seems that the ex-partner is handling their separation in the friendliest way possible. Last April, a source close to Kim and Kanye revealed to PEOPLE that they both agree on joint legal custody of their children, that neither of them is contesting the current prenuptial contract, in addition to the fact that the negotiations have presented progressive advances.

Kim isn’t the only one of the Kardashians who holds Kanye West in high regard. Khloé, Kim’s younger sister, also added to the good wishes for her ex-brother-in-law and shared a postcard in which she appears with the celebrant and his sister Kim, as well as her partner, the basketball player Tristan Thompson. The Good American founder wrote the following next to the image: “Happy birthday to my longtime brother! Have the best birthday, Ye! I send you love and infinite blessings! ”.