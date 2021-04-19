Kim Kardashian and Maluma, together but not scrambled on Victoria Beckham’s birthday

The fans take advantage of any loophole in which to entrench themselves to ship their idols as if they were the protagonists of a fiction. It has been the case of Maluma and Kim Kardashian, yes, they were in the same place this weekend (Victoria Beckham’s pre-birthday party), but among those that there are, that is officially known and of which there is a minimum of where to shoot, a total of zero tests.

This past Saturday April 17 Former Spice Girl and David Beckham’s wife turned 47 And, despite the restrictions that would still have to be followed due to the fact that the pandemic has not ended (regardless of whether he is vaccinated or not), he decided to organize, on Friday night, a party attended by several illustrious names such as the aforementioned singer, the businesswoman, the ex-footballer or musicians like Pharrell Williams.

The latter, together with David Grutman, were the presenters (since they are members of the company’s board of directors) of the opening of a new hotel in Miami, Florida, called The Goodtime. There they do not have restrictions due to Covid as in Spain, although this has not taken away the opinion that many users should set an example and continue to use a mask and social distance.

On the occasion of these three events (Victoria’s pre-birthday, the opening of the hotel doors and the start of the season for David’s football team, Inter Miami CF), all the celebrities gathered. And of course, the cameras were not lacking.

This has caused many followers to wonder why precisely this event has chosen the most mediatic of the Kardashians to reappear publicly after the pandemic and, above all, after his vaunted divorce with Kanye West, despite the fact that, by the way, Kimberly still appears under the rapper’s last name on her Instagram.

And as the socialite uploaded several photographs to her stories with the Colombian singer (who is rumored to be dating a young woman named Susana Gomez), the gossip spread quite quickly, eclipsing even the birthday girl herself, who for her part the next day celebrated on the beach, together with her husband, that “so special” day