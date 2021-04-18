Kim Kardashian and Maluma appear very close together. Are they a couple?

1/5

For millions of Internet users it is always surprising to meet Kim Kardashian in her social media posts, the same goes for MalumaTherefore, seeing them together became a trend practically immediately.

Both are great celebrities of social networks, especially on Instagram, so any image of them that begins to circulate on the Internet immediately tends to become a trend, although apparently both are used to it.

Not long ago they both coincided at a party for the opening of a hotel in Miami, Florida, United States, for this reason some present took the opportunity to take photos together, however it was their own Kim kardashian who shared some photos immortalizing the moment of meeting the Colombian singer.

Surely when millions of the followers of the American socialite saw the images, they immediately put their imagination to work and surely they imagined the beautiful businesswoman being a partner of the singer interpreter of “Happy the 4”, who is also known as Pretty boy.

Maluma also shared the images that Kendall Jenner’s older sister had shared at the time.

Although the idea that both of them become a loving couple is not so far fetched because they would not be the first couple with a great age difference on the part of the woman, this apparently is something of the most common however.

At the moment Kim Kardashian is going through a divorce process and although it seems that everything is settled, it would not be a surprise that at the moment she does not want to have any other type of relationship other than friendship.

Surely the businesswoman, model and influencer is concentrating only on her businesses in addition to her four children who she had with her still husband Kanye West, for this reason it could be difficult to think that Kylie Jenner’s older sister is planning to find a partner immediately, Especially since she is a multimillionaire woman and who does not need anyone else’s livelihood.

However, seeing two Internet personalities together in the same event will always bring with it assumptions in the act, especially since Maluma Baby has been single for some time and it is planned that the businesswoman will join this singles club in a very short time .

Maluma shared on Instagram, where by the way he has more than 57 million 900 thousand followers, unlike Kim Kardashian who so far has an exorbitant number of 215 million followers respectively.

In the publications made by Juan Luis Londoño Arias, the artist’s full name, it was a photo and a video in which he is shown showing off the peculiar outfit he was wearing the day he met Kim again because this was not the first time that he coincided. together in an event.

In the photos that are circulating on the Internet we see the businesswoman who owns SKIMS Wearing a short dress, which immediately shows that it is leather, this is an opaque green tone, it is asymmetrical and has a halter neck, surely it is from a well-known designer like most of the garments that we find in your closet.

To complete her outfit, the businesswoman and model was wearing sandals that were held by her shapely legs, the material with which they were made seemed to be metal because it was only one piece that was held by her calf.

As for Maluma, a well-known Colombian singer, he was wearing a two-piece suit, he looked quite loose, it was black with stripes that ran the length of his suit, on the front it had wide buttons and in brown.