Kim Kardashian and Lizzo are united by the same dress: a tight semitransparent design

The singer Lizzo has been celebrating her 33rd birthday in style in Las Vegas for several days, with pool parties in which she has shown her talent for twerking while being showered with champagne and nights out to enjoy with her friends all that Sin City has to offer.

In one of them, The famous artist has worn a tight semitransparent dress with a striped print that generates a curious optical effect and that will be familiar to more than one. It is the same Jean Paul Gaultier design as Kim Kardashian she wore for the People’s Choice Awards gala back in 2018, which at that time caused a sensation and gave rise to countless imitations.

The original model belongs to the brand’s spring 1996 collection and each of the two women has given it their personal touch: Kim chose to combine it with gray boots and nude underwear, and Lizzo preferred to wear it with a white thong that stood out under the fabric. However, both agree on the importance of showing off their curves on their own terms and without paying attention to what others think.

In the case of the ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star, she used this dress to explain to her followers why she had decided to create her company Skims after getting fed up with not finding girdles or bodies that suited both her skin tone and to your needs.

