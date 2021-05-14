Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner delight in swimsuits!

1/4

Kim Kardashian West is 41 years old | AFP

Kylie Jenner is 23 years old | AFP

Kim Kardashian is divorcing Kanye West | AFP

Kylie Jenner is the youngest of the family | AFP

Two of the most popular and beautiful celebrities in the United States who are also sisters are Kim Kardashian and Kylie jenner, who appeared in a new photograph wearing flirtatious swimsuits The best of all is that they were accompanied by two important people to them

Without a doubt, the beautiful socialite and still wife of Kanye West continues to be the most popular of his sisters, despite the fact that over the years they have grown, matured and changed a little, their physical appearance has been Kim kardashian who continues to be the one who has made sense of the Kardashian Jenner clan.

Since the program was launched KUWTK The entire family that appeared in the program and friends began to be popular, it should be noted that at first it was Kim herself who practically directed the program and was the protagonist.

As time passed and not only the family grew, but also the drama, his sisters began to have some episodes dedicated to them, especially when younger sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner began to grow up.

It was precisely Kylie who in recent years has stood out even more than her older sisters, due to the aesthetic changes she underwent, especially due to lip augmentation, in fact she modified her figure so much that she could be considered as another woman.

Although she made these changes, everything was for the better, because nowadays she is extremely beautiful, flirtatious and she steals some sighs constantly, especially when she appears showing off her voluptuous figure.

By showing off in a bathing suit, she manages to make her fadom immediately like her posts, but this undoubtedly increases considerably when she appears next to her older sister Kim, especially since it is somewhat difficult to be able to choose one of them for admire it.

The same happened in a publication that Kim Kardashian shared 13 hours ago, on her official Instagram account in which in addition to appearing next to her younger sister, she is also with her mother Kris jenner Y Caitlyn Jenner who was previously William Bruce Jenner father of Kendall and Kylie.

Kim and Kylie are wearing black swimsuits, but the young woman’s is not so noticeable because in the position in which she is sitting it does not allow it, unlike her sister who looks as always in each of them. their photos.

Both were accompanied by their parents, who have supported them in each of the projects that both have undertaken.

At the moment the publication has more than 3 million 400 thousand red hearts, Internet users who have made part of the 16 thousand comments on the publication are excited to see Caitlyn in the same photo with Kris, because as you well know previously they were a couple.

The controversy after we found out that the father of the little ones in the family wanted to change his orientation because he felt like a woman was really strong, despite the fact that the family is constantly in controversy, this was perhaps one of the biggest.

Apparently Caitlyn and Kris matched their outfits, Kim’s mother is wearing a white dress while her ex-partner is also wearing a white button-down shirt accompanied by olive green leggings, both are wearing white tennis shoes.

This is by far one of the best photos Kim has shared, especially because the four of them look radiant even though it is not a professional shoot, it shows that they enjoy their family moments.