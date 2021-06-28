Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian put on oil and bikinis to celebrate the latter’s birthday



Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian show off their bodies in oil and bikinis to celebrate Khloé’s birthday.

Photo: Angela Weiss. / . / .

We already know that Kim kardashian Y Khloé kardashian They have enviable bodies that make anyone throw away the slime. But it turns out Khloé is having her birthday and for that Kim posted a photo where they both put on oil and some very sexy bikinis to celebrate the latter’s birthday. Obviously, the networks caught fire in compliments to two of the most famous women in recent years.

Not only appear covered in tanning oil while sunbathing, but the perfection of their figures wearing tiny bikinis jumped into view. “OMG @khloekardashian Happy Birthday! Seriously, you are the most amazing magical person I know! You have the biggest heart and you take care of everyone around you! You are the best mom and friend of the little circle you keep! You are a light in my life and in everyone around you! I can’t even put into words how blessed I feel that you are my sister! Nobody I would rather have by my side in this life than you !!! I love you! ”, He wrote Kim to her sister.

Just a few days ago, Khloé confessed that she and her daughter Tristán Thompson’s father had broken up again due to another infidelity. This he did while the whole clan Kardashian-Jenner gave an interview for the season finale of “Keeping Up with The Kardashian” with television host Andy Cohen.

In the same show, Khloé kardashian He confessed that he had had a nose job, but only that one. Some time ago she had denied this and said that she did use filters and that her makeup artists did little tricks to outline her nose, but that she had not undergone surgery.

As to Kim kardashian, on Father’s Day he sent a love message to his ex Kanye west. However, he was living the high life in France with model Irina Shayk. Recall that this was for a time the ex of the soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo and later she was with the actor Bradley Cooper, with whom she had a daughter.

Khloé Kardashian turns 37 today and has long been a part of the lives of several of his fans. He has shared almost everything. Her divorce, her struggle with being overweight, disputes with her family, her motherhood and now recently her separation from Tristan, which happens after she had forgiven her for a first infidelity, which she found out as soon as she gave birth to their daughter, True.