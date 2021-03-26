Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner together in photo shoot

1/4

The socialite Kim Kardashian shared a publication in which she appears next to her younger sister Kendall Jenner, recognized model, both were together in a beautiful photo shoot next to two beautiful horses.

Previously, the beautiful businesswoman and social media celebrity had shared other posts where she appeared with her sister, Kim kardashian is promoting its new line of perfumes inspired precisely by its younger sister, the professional model Kendall jenner.

These new fragrances from the KKW Fragance company are a little different from those that have been launched previously, this because being inspired by the beautiful model, they have part of her personality, her love for horses, how free she is and other characteristics that little little by little we will discover.

Kendall by @KKWFRAGRANCE is out now! I had so much fun creating these fragrances with @kendalljenner and I am very proud of what we have created in our first collaboration. Can’t wait for everyone to smell them! “Wrote Kim Kardashian.

In total there were 9 images that were shared in the publication, this by the way was done 7 hours ago, in the first image Kim appears on top of a beautiful black horse, the socialite’s hair is loose, this gives her a certain air of freedom She is wearing a long-sleeved black leather suit but has openings at the waist.

In the second image, both sisters already appear, the two are on top of a horse each, while Kris Jenner’s second daughter concentrates on looking at the camera, Kendall caresses her horse a little, the photograph was perfect, both are wearing outfits Dark shades that match perfectly with the skin tone of the stallions.

For the third image again, Kanye West’s wife appears leaning back on her horse, she looks quite relaxed and above all beautiful, the only colored garment she is wearing are red gloves, with one of her hands she is holding the reins of the stallion and with the other she holds one of her perfumes.

Kendall Jenner appears in the next photo in a close up, she is on top of the horse but leaning on his neck holding another bottle of perfume.

In the next image we see a behind the scenes, with the back charms of Kim Kardashian shining in the foreground, the following photo is also part of the behind the scenes but in it they are fixing her long hair.

With a blouse made of the same fabric as the jacket, Kim Kardashian poses next to one of the horses holding another of the fragrances, it is something curious but they both have beautiful hair.

Perhaps one of the photos that he must have liked the most among his followers, was the penultimate, because you can already see the full body not only of the celebrity of social networks but also of the beautiful horse that could belong to the Friesian breed or Friesian, these types of specimens are usually black or dark brown, their tails are long and on their legs we find beards, these are also wide.

It is likely that this specific breed has been selected because its personality is very calm, especially to be able to carry out photographic sessions with them, apparently they are very noble animals as well as beautiful, they have their origin in Friesland in the Netherlands.

For the last photo we see Kylie Jenner’s older sister walking out of a parking lot, she’s wearing a hat and her leather outfit ready for the shoot, she was also wearing red gloves just like her sister.