In the celebrity world, not even the most powerful people are totally invulnerable. The high investments made by many well-known personalities to shield their private sphere and strengthen their security on all possible fronts are sometimes not enough to prevent them from being opened. Unexpected cracks through which unfortunate revelations can come to light.

The couple formed by Kanye West and Kim Kardashian is undoubtedly one of the most influential in the world of entertainment and advertising. Both fans number in the millions, and their position in the aristocracy of fame seems unwavering. But now, marriage has run into a problem very annoying, which comes from the hand of a proper name: Steve Stanulis, a man who worked for West as a bodyguard a little less than five years ago.

When he was fired, in 2016, Stanulis decided break the confidentiality agreement He had only signed a few months earlier when employed by the couple, and began to speak publicly of both. The Kardashian-West then threatened him with legal action, but it seems that this did not serve as a warningWell, in the middle of last month, he returned to the charge expanding on an interview for the Hollywood Raw podcast about the many hobbies and quirks of the rapper, whom he considers the worst celebrity he has ever worked for.

Further, the ex-escort revealed some shameful information about the couple, like the fact that they called the paparazi themselves before leaving home. So, unsurprisingly, the singer and businesswoman liked their statements very little, who have decided to take action on the matter. And they have done so, for the moment, with another threat, which they have sent to Stanulis through their lawyers: Either stop airing personal stories about them, or a lawsuit worth $ 10 million will fall on you.

The representative of Stanulis (who has now been recycled as a film director and actor), wanted to calm the waters by ensuring that “there was no breach of any confidentiality agreement”, because the stories the bodyguard told were “old” and “familiar.” But from the looks of it, Kim and Kanye don’t think the same. And this could be very expensive for your former employee.