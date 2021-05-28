Kim Kardashian and her four children fall infected with coronavirus



According to Kim Kardashian, Saint, the second of her children, had brought the disease home after being infected by a classmate.

Photo: Mike Cohen. / Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and the four children she shares with rapper Kanye West, from the one that was separated this year, they know very well what it means to be infected by the coronavirus. As is clear from the latest episode of the reality show ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’, which documents precisely that terrible experience, the celebrity was subjected to several weeks of great fear and uncertainty on account of the health of his family.

In one of the scenes of the aforementioned chapter, Kim appears before the camera visibly affected by the bodily weakness and general malaise derived from her infection, while telling her followers that both she and her eldest daughter North had just tested positive before going to bed. On the other hand, the businesswoman explained to her followers that Saint, the second of her children, had brought the disease home after being infected by a classmate.

“Someone in his class tested positive for coronavirus and my son was naturally close. So in the end Saint tested positive and I am very worried about him. He doesn’t stop crying and coughing … And now North has started to feel bad too. Last night I slept with her in bed. His test came back negative, but I’m going to give him another test on Saturday, ”Kim Kardashian tells viewers shortly before confirming that North also had the disease.

Finally, the other two offspring of the socialite, Chicago and Psalm, also succumbed to the virus but in their case with symptoms much milder than those of their older brothers. In any case, such a health situation forced the recording of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ to be suspended for two weeks so that the family could rebuild and overcome such a bad streak together. “Obviously, taking care of my children will always come first”, Kim points out.

