Kim Kardashian and her family celebrate Psalm’s birthday





The businesswoman Kim Kardashian and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan have celebrated two very important events last Sunday, May 9. The first is about birthday of little Psalm, who has turned 2 years old and the second is about special and magical mother’s day. Like all family celebrations, they have come together and celebrated the festivities in style. Once again, we see the queen of the clan showing off one of her four little ones, as she has dedicated a beautiful image accompanied by a very beautiful text for her baby on the occasion of her second anniversary.

© @ kimkardashianPsalm celebrated its two years on the weekend

“My Taurus. Baby Psalm. Today he turns 2 years old on Mother’s Day. Such a special day to share together. He is my son who seems more Armenian, like my grandfather and reminds me a lot of my father. It’s the sweetest baby! I can’t even describe his smile and the sweetness that everyone feels when they are with him. Psalm, You have brought so much calm and balance to all of our lives! All your cousins ​​and brothers love you very much! Really you are the joy of our team! Mommy loves you very much !!! “

These beautiful words were written by the businesswoman to her 219 million followers in networks, who have not hesitated to comment on this emotional text. Khloe Kardashian has also dedicated a few words to little Psalm: “Psalm you are very special. I love you so much little baby. Happy Birthday”

© @ krisjenner Kris Jenner admires her youngest grandson

On the other hand, his grandmother Kris Jenner did not hesitate to put a post on Instagram where she dedicated a few humble words to her youngest grandson. “Happy birthday to my youngest grandson! My beautiful and precious Psalm that It is the light of our lives! Thank you little Psalmy for bringing such magical joy into our lives with your amazing smile, laugh, and sweet personality!Your tender spirit lights up every day! You bring us so much happiness … and it turns out that you are the best scooter driver I’ve ever seen! Thank you for all the love you give me and that you know that you are a blessing in our lives!Being your grandmother is my greatest gift and I love you more than you will ever know! “