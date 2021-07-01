Kim Kardashian and her brand Skims will dress the US Olympic team – Chihuahua News – Intrelíneas

Through her underwear and rest brand, Skims, Kim Kardashian West will be the one who will supply the United States Olympic team with these garments; as well as pajamas for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, as announced today.

Kim Kardashian grew up with a personal connection to the Olympics, and now designs athletes’ clothing.

“Since I was 10 years old, my stepfather told me all the details of the Olympics,” wrote Kim on social media, “when I watched athletes compete, I understood the dedication and honor that being part of the Olympics entailed. I traveled with my stepfather and my family to all cities for the Olympic trials, the Olympics and the @caitlynjenner athletics competitions, and at each stop I bought an Olympic jersey as a souvenir. “

“When I received the invitation call for Skims to be part of @TeamUSA, all the moments I have spent admiring the strength and energy of the Olympians from the sidelines came full circle,” he wrote.

The women’s clothing collection includes sports tops, t-shirts, vests, cycling shorts and high-waisted briefs printed with United States flags, the Olympic five rings and the Team USA brand.

All Team USA athletes will receive the full collection as part of the collaboration, but viewers will be able to purchase items for them beginning in mid-July.

