The parade will take place on May 1 and will air on YouTube. The event can be seen at 4PM, (EST) and will include the participation, also: Karlie Kloss, Adriana Lima, Ashley Graham, Alexander Wang, Karolina Kurkova, Karen Elson and Alessandra Ambrosio

Some of the most prominent personalities in the world of fashion, including Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber and Diane von Furstenberg, have joined the efforts of CR Runway to support efforts to fight coronavirus with the celebration of a parade from a distance with garments of the celebrities themselves.

“As we face times of great uncertainty, supporting each other is very important.”CR Runway founder Carine Roitfeld said in a press release.

“By using fashion as a creative expression to support the health and safety of our communities globally, we hope that this ‘show’ can offer a small moment of hope, inspiration and encouraging connection.“Added Roitfield, who described his initiative as a” modest contribution to coping with the pandemic storm together. “

This is the second parade of this type, to be held next Friday, May 1, starting at 4:00 p.m. New York time (20:00 GMT) and will be broadcast on the digital YouTube platform.

In addition to Kardashian or Von Furstenberg, other important fashion stars such as Karlie Kloss, Adriana Lima, Ashley Graham, Virgil Abloh, Alexander Wang, Karolina Kurkova, Miss Fame, Karen Elson, Alessandra Ambrosio and Carolyn Murphy, who will parade with outfits designed by Roitfield from the garments of the celebrities themselves and who will record the parade from their homes with their mobile devices.

The funds raised will go to fund the efforts of the AIDS Research Foundation (amfAR), which is trying to find a cure for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

“AmfAR tests in a unique position to contribute to vigorous efforts to develop effective treatments for coronavirus,” said the organization’s CEO, Kevin Robert Frost.

“There is no doubt that we can do this and that we remain fully committed to HIV research and finding a cure for the 38 million people worldwide living with HIV. That commitment has not changed“He insisted.

