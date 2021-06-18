Kim Kardashian Admits Infamous Sex Tape Helped Success of KUWTK

Kardashian’s Reunion Recap Pt. 1: “KUWTK” Katch-Up (S20, Ep13)

Kim kardashian may refuse to be defined by her past, but she knows it’s impossible to run from.

The E! star left nothing on the table when Andy Cohen broached the topic of her 2002 sex tape with then-boyfriend Ray J during part one of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion on June 17.

“Do you feel the show would have had its massive initial success without the publicity that surrounded the sex tape?” Andy asked, to which Kim responded, “Looking back, probably not.”

The pornographic film leaked months before KUWTK’s 2007 premiere, and Kim agreed to bluntly address the controversy in the series’ first episode. That decision, Kim said, laid the groundwork for a philosophy she continues to follow.

“I think that everything happens for a reason and I really try to live like that,” the mogul described. “Every time there’s a crazy scandal that feels like you can’t breathe and how are you gonna get through this, it always is a lesson. Even if it’s a private lesson, or even if it’s just something that we didn’t know we had to go through. “