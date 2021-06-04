Kim Kardashian accused of cultural appropriation for wearing Hindu religious symbol as accessory

Kim kardashian has found itself again at the center of a controversy of cultural appropriation for disrespecting a cultural and religious symbol.

And it is that a few weeks ago she used social networks to publish new photos of a session in which she can be seen with a floral and leather top along with transparent red pants. That said, it didn’t take long for people to realize that her large hoop earrings also contained the sacred symbol “Om”, which is considered the “original vibration of the universe” in Hinduism.

In this regard, it was not long before internet users spoke out against her for wearing such a sacred symbol as a simple fashion accessory, particularly for someone who does not practice Hinduism.

“She really is appropriating culture and religion as if it were a hobby. Do some basic research, the Om symbol is sacred and it is not an aesthetic ”,“ Is now a good time to mention that the Om is a sacred symbol for Hindus and not just an accessory? ”, Are some of the messages that were left under his publication on Twitter.

Since then, Kim’s photoshoot has sparked an immense online debate and there were many who even they asked to apologize for having ‘stolen’ elements of their culture.

It is not the first time that Kim has faced a backlash over cultural appropriation. In 2019, she announced that she had changed the name of her shapewear brand to SKIMS after the name “Kimono” was criticized.

In turn, his sister Kendall jenner She was also criticized in networks “for appropriating Mexican culture”, when she announced the brand of her new “Tequila 818” using a serape and walking through crops in Jalisco.