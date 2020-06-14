© Copyright (c) 2020 Telemundo.

Kim Jong-un’s Sister Threatens South Korea With Military Actions And Warns Of Broken Relationship

Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, threatened military action against South Korea on Saturday over the decline in bilateral relations and her inability to prevent activists from straining anti-Pyongyang pamphlets through the border. The South Korean government replied this Sunday asking that the agreements reached so far be fulfilled.

« The government is taking the current situation seriously and South and North should adhere to all the agreements » they previously reached, the South Korean Unification Ministry said in a statement picked up by local news agency Yonhap.

The ministry statement is released hours after Kim Yo-jong, the younger sister of the North Korean leader and deputy director of the United Front Department (a powerful single-party body that manages relations with the South) advocated breaking with the neighboring country. and authorize the army to take the necessary measures.

« I think it is time to break with the South Korean authorities. We will soon carry out our next action »Kim said in a statement released to state media without offering details. Kim said he would let North Korea’s military leaders carry out the next step of retaliation against the South.

Pyongyang announced a week ago his decision to cut off his lines of communication with Seoul. The breakdown in communication came after Pyongyang’s repeated threats to close the inter-Korean liaison office and completely abandon other major cross-border programs.

Kim Yo-jong described South Korea as an « enemy » and repeated the warning that Seoul will soon witness the collapse of the inter-Korean liaison office in the border city of Kaesong, which he called « useless » and predicted its « complete decomposition » in no time.

This latest message to Seoul came, moreover, a day after Pyongyang said it will bolster its nuclear program with a deterrent in response to what it sees as unfulfilled promises by the United States after two years of unsuccessful negotiations on precisely achieving denuclearization. North Korean.

« In exercising my power authorized by the supreme leader, our party and the state, I instructed the arms of the department in charge of affairs with the enemy to carry out the next action, » he said in a statement issued by the News Agency. North Korean official central.

« The right to take the next action against the enemy will be entrusted to the General Staff of our army. Our army will also determine something to calm the resentment of our people and will surely carry it out, I think, » he adds. [Kim Jong-un reaparece en público; Trump celebra verlo « bien y de vuelta »]

Kim’s harsh rhetoric proves his high status in North Korea’s leadership. Already seen as the country’s most powerful woman and her brother’s closest confidant, state media recently confirmed that she is now in charge of relations with South Korea.

The Kaesong Liaison Office, which has been closed since January due to the coronavirus pandemic, was created as a result of one of the main agreements reached at three summits between Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in in 2018.

The Moon government had pushed hard to establish nuclear summits between Kim and President Donald Trump, who have met three times since 2018. At the same time, Moon also worked to improve inter-Korean relations.

But North Korea in recent months has suspended virtually all cooperation with the South while expressing frustration at the lack of progress in its nuclear negotiations with the Trump administration.

During the past week, the North declared that it would cut all government and military channels of communication with the South and threatened to abandon the key inter-Korean peace agreements reached by its leaders in 2018.

These arrangements include a military pact in which the two Koreas pledged to take joint measures to reduce conventional military threats, such as the establishment of border areas of influence and no-fly zones. They also removed some front-line guard posts and jointly examined a waterway near its western border to allow for freer civilian navigation.

In a statement earlier last week, Kim Yo-jong said the North’s military deal « is worthless » and that he would scrap it, calling North Korean defectors who send pamphlets from the south « human scum » and « dogs mestizos. «

His comments on Saturday came hours after a senior North Korean Foreign Ministry official said that Seoul should stop talking « nonsense » about the North’s denuclearization, and that his country would continue to expand its military capabilities to counter what that he perceives as threats from the United States. [Corea del Norte define a Joe Biden como « un perro rabioso » al que “hay que matar a palazos »]

In response to North Korea’s anger over the brochures, the South Korean government has said it will press charges against two groups of defectors who have been carrying out border protests.

The South also announced that it would push new laws to ban activists from flying flyers across the border, but there has been criticism over whether the Moon government is sacrificing democratic principles to keep alive its ambitions for inter-Korean engagement.

For years, activists have thrown huge balloons at North Korea with leaflets criticizing Kim Jong-un for its nuclear ambitions and its appalling human rights record. The distribution of brochures has at times provoked a furious response from North Korea, which bristles at any attempt to undermine its leadership.

While Seoul has sometimes sent police officers to block activists at sensitive times, it had previously resisted calls from North Korea to ban them entirely, saying they were exercising their freedom. Activists have promised to continue balloon launches.

But North Korea’s belligerence is unlikely to be triggered solely by the brochures, according to analysts.

The North has a long history of increasing pressure on the South when it does not get what it wants from the United States. His threats to abandon the inter-Korean deals came after months of frustration at Seoul’s refusal to defy US-led sanctions and restart joint economic projects.

Some experts claim that North Korea, which has mobilized its citizens to condemn defectors, is deliberately censoring the South to ward off public opinion and divert attention to the economy, which has likely worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With information from . and AP.