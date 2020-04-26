WASHINGTON / SEOUL, Apr 25 (.) – A special train that could belong to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was seen this week in a tourist city in the country, according to satellite images analyzed by a country monitoring group. based in Washington, at a time when conflicting information abounds about Kim’s health and whereabouts.

The monitoring group, 38 North, said in a report Saturday that the train remained parked at the “leader station” in Wonsan between April 21-23. The station is reserved for the use of the Kim family, according to the report.

Although 38 North said it is likely the Kim Jong Un train, . has not been able to independently confirm this end or whether it is indeed in Wonsan.

“The presence of the train does not inform the whereabouts of the North Korean leader or indicate anything about his health, but it does give weight to the information that Kim is staying in an area reserved for the elite on the east coast of the country,” says the report. .

Conjectures about Kim’s health first arose from his absence during the anniversary celebration of the birth of North Korea’s founding father and grandfather of its current leader, Kim Il Sung, on April 15.

China has sent a team to North Korea that includes medical experts to advise on Kim Jong Un, three sources familiar with the situation said.

Reporting from within North Korea is especially difficult due to the strict controls on information in the country.

The third leader of a dynasty who came to power after his father’s death in 2011, Kim Jong Un has no clear successor in a country that possesses nuclear weapons, which could pose great international risk.

The Daily NK, a Seoul-based web portal reporting the situation in North Korea, quoted an unidentified North Korean source on Monday as saying that Kim has undergone a surgical operation in Hyangsan tourist county, north of the capital Pyongyang.

The source said Kim is recovering after undergoing cardiovascular surgery on April 12.

Since then, numerous South Korean media have cited anonymous sources claiming that Kim could be in the Wonsan area.

On Friday, local news agency Newsis quoted South Korean intelligence sources as saying that a train intended for Kim’s special use had been seen in Wonsan, while Kim’s private plane remained in Pyongyang.

Newsis reported that Kim may be taking refuge from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus.

North Korea’s state media last reported on Kim’s whereabouts when he chaired a meeting on April 11.

Kim, who is believed to be 36 years old, has disappeared from North Korean state media coverage on other occasions. In 2014, he disappeared for more than a month, after which North Korean state television showed him walking with a manifest limp. Speculation about his health has been fueled by his heavy smoking, apparent weight gain since he came to power, and a family history of cardiovascular problems.

