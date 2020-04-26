Kim Jong-Un, TMZ assures that he lost his life in failed surgery | .

The news that the leader of North Korea Kim Jong-Un lost his life after claims of TMZ came to light became a trend immediately in Twitter.

A strong controversy about leader’s health It has been unleashed because the Chinese media claim that he has already lost his life due to the surgery he underwent.

But on the other hand japanese media They mention that no, that Kim is in a vegetable state after a problem in the surgical procedure, either news is truly shocking.

It may interest you: Queen Elizabeth, the woman who made her see her luck was not Lady Diana

TMZ is an American website that is exclusively dedicated to providing news that is about celebrities.

On April 20, CNN reported that Kim Jong-Un He would be in a state of extreme gravity after undergoing a surgery that today was mentioned as failed, because of this the United States government was very aware of the situation.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

So far there has been no pronouncement since Pyongyang nor from its South Korean neighbors. In fact, the latest official claims even ruled out that his health was at risk.

In the micro blogging service they immediately began to share memes in relation to the topic and making comments about it.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

The leader of North Korea He rose to the leadership of his country when he was 28 years old, what most caught the attention of his government were the somewhat exaggerated practices since he began with a purge within his government, also including relatives who were executed.

Although he had a peculiar way of governing too boosted the economy something that is not talked about much, because it seeks to be loved by its people, feared by the world and that North Korea was recognized throughout the world as a nuclear power.

Read also: Photos Kim Kardashian captivates like an entire Egyptian goddess

.