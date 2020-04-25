Kim Jong-Un, the best memes of his supposed death | Instagram

Today, several rumors began of the alleged death of the supreme leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-Un, so they created it trend in twitter and users created their best memes about.

Today in the morning various media began to rumble on the alleged death of the leader of Korea, and despite having surprised millions of people, memes were the protagonists of this day.

The TMZ portal He was one of the main ones who reported almost certainly the death of Kim Jon-Un.

It may interest you: Kim Jong-Un, TMZ assures that he lost his life in a failed surgery

A Japanese magazine reported that the rocket man is in a vegetative state after undergoing a heart surgery earlier this month.

Thousands of people decided that this was a good moment and topic for which to make memes, so they got their wits and gave their condolences in this way.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

On the Twitter social network, the thousands of comments, photos and memes about the possible departure of the Korean leader were many and all with a great wit.

If in 2020 Kim Jong-Un also dies, I already expect anything from here to the end of the year, “was one of the comments.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

It is worth mentioning that even not confirmed his passing, but still people did not hesitate to bring out the best in themselves.

Whether it is true or not, Kim Jong-Un’s departure has given a lot to talk about today despite being heartbreaking news and they also decided to put a little bit of humor.

You can also read: Queen Elizabeth, the woman who made her see her luck was not Lady Diana

Images of the surgeon who operated on Dictator Kim Jong-Un are revealed.

His name is Dr. Eliot Nosborn, the youngest surgeon to graduate from Harvard Medical School.

Let’s hope and they don’t hurt him.

#KIMJONGUNDEAD pic.twitter.com/o6o7yb2KXw – (@ KikeSD36)

April 25, 2020

Meteorites, wars, dinosaur resurgence, extraterrestrial contacts, whatever, will no longer surprise me, it will be like … okay something else … “

Of course, the Africans in the coffin could not be missing from the memes in honor of the supposed death of the top leader of North Korea.

.