Seoul, May 2 . .- The North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, reappeared today for the first time in 21 days in the state propaganda media and thus resolved the uncertainty generated by reports that spoke about the alleged seriousness of his state of health or even claimed that he had died.

Official media reported today that Kim and other leading members of the regime were attending a ceremony that took place on the eve, an important holiday in the country, to celebrate the completion of the construction of a phosphate fertilizer plant in Sunchon (some 50 kilometers northeast of Pyongyang).

The state agency KCNA published several photographs to illustrate the event, in which Kim, wearing a black Mao-style suit and apparently moving without any help, cut the opening ribbon and visited various points of the facilities, which had been under construction for at least two years. (as revealed by satellite photos).

He was accompanied by his sister, Kim Yo-jong, the Vice Chairman of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party, Pak Pong-ju, or the Prime Minister, Kim Jae-ryong.

North Korean central television KCTV also aired footage of the inauguration, where a smiling Kim Jong-un can be seen walking normally, giving instructions while visiting the facility, or smoking.

The North Korean leader expressed “satisfaction with the wonderful construction” that “reinforces the tasks and capacities to develop the chemical industry” in the country, according to the note published by KCNA.

FIRST APPEARANCE IN 21 DAYS

This was the first public appearance in 21 days of the North Korean leader, who in that period did not attend several important events, including those of April 15, the most important holiday in the country.

Added to this was the fact that Kim’s last activity on the ground reported by North Korean propaganda was a meeting held on April 11 in which the dictator named his sister a substitute member of the powerful political bureau of the Workers’ Party, something interpreted as a gesture intended to prepare your succession.

In this context, marked in turn by the coronavirus pandemic and the traditional opacity of the North Korean regime, various media published information, always citing anonymous sources, in which they spoke of the supposed seriousness of Kim’s health, of hypothetical operations of heart or that even the leader would have passed away.

Even a North Korean defector who was elected as a parliamentarian in the South, Ji Seong-ho, went on to say on the eve that he was “99% certain” that Kim had died according to what his contacts had told him in the North.

The South Korean government, which had previously detracted from the credibility of speculation, said in a statement today that such “unfounded” content about the leader of the neighboring country had created confusion, and stressed the need for future analysis ” be careful “the” information related to North Korea “.

TRAINS AND BOATS

In turn, satellite photos showed days ago in the city of Wonsan (east coast) the presence of trains and boats normally used by Kim, while the South Korean government detracted from the credibility of this information.

Seoul had pointed out that Kim’s public absence could be due to the regime’s interest in reducing the scale of major events in Pyongyang as part of its efforts to combat the coronavirus.

In this sense, and despite the fact that the hermetic country has assured that it has not detected a single contagion in its territory, the KCNA images showed today the numerous workers at the Sunchon plant who gathered during the act wearing masks.

It is not the first time that Kim, who apparently suffers from obesity and appears to be a heavy smoker, has been out of the public eye for several days.

In fact, it is the third time that the leader has been absent from the North Korean media this year for more than 10 days.

In September 2014, he was absent for 40 days and limped back, something that according to South Korean intelligence responded to an ankle operation.

IMPORTANT AGRICULTURAL MILESTONE

Beyond Kim’s absence from the outbreak, the opening of the fertilizer plant constitutes an important event (the act occupied the first two pages of the main national newspaper, the Rodong) for the agricultural sector.

Especially at a time when the impoverished country, which has closed its borders to the brim since January due to the coronavirus, could be facing a shortage of foreign currency derived from that closure.

This in turn could be limiting their food imports, as shown by the customs data of China, its main partner, which in March barely exported food to its neighbor.

UN agencies continue to maintain that 10% of North Korea’s 25 million people will require external food assistance this year.

