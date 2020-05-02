North Korean state agency publishes images of the leader participating in a ceremony, in his first public appearance in three weeks. Long absence sparked speculation about Kim’s health and possible death. Without being seen publicly since April 11, North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un has reappeared smiling in photos released by the Asian state’s press. The long absence sparked speculation about his health and even his death.

Since April 11, the official media has not reported activity or published current photos of Kim Jong-un

Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

According to the official media of the North Korean regime, Kim attended a ceremony that marked the completion of the construction of a fertilizer factory in Sunchon, in the southern Pyongan province, north of the capital, Pyongyang, on Friday (01 / 05).

The state agency KCNA published photos to illustrate Kim’s participation in the event, in which he appears visiting the factory and cutting an inaugural ribbon accompanied by his sister, Kim Yo-jong, in addition to other senior officials of the regime.

According to the article published by the official media, the leader supervised the new plant and expressed satisfaction with what he called “wonderful construction” that, according to him, “strengthens the tasks and development capacities of the country’s chemical industry”.

The act was also attended by a large number of factory workers, who are seen wearing masks while clapping during Kim’s speech.

South Korea’s Ministry of Unification confirmed the event held in the northern neighbor, stating that “baseless reports about North Korea” had caused “unnecessary confusion for the economy, security and society”.

This is the North Korean’s first public appearance in about three weeks. The disappearance – coupled with the fact that he did not participate in important events of the regime, such as the celebration of the anniversary of the birth of his grandfather and founder of the state, Kim Il-sung, on April 15 – generated rumors ranging from his death by a heart problem to fear of the new coronavirus.

Since April 11, the official media has not reported activity or published current photos of Kim Jong-un, although he has since announced that the leader had sent messages of appreciation to workers and diplomatic letters.

In the meantime, media outlets in the international press began to report that he was in serious condition after a “cardiovascular procedure”.

The Daily NK, a website run by defectors from the North Korean regime and based in Seoul, said, citing an unidentified source in North Korea, that Kim was recovering after undergoing surgery on April 12.

CNN, meanwhile, cited a US official whose name has not been released, saying Washington has intelligence information reporting that Kim would be in serious condition after a procedure.

The Bloomberg News agency separately cited an anonymous US government source who said the White House was told that Kim’s condition had worsened after the surgery.

In the KCNA publication this Saturday (local time), the agency did not comment on speculation about Kim’s health status.

See too:

Alligator ‘takes advantage’ of human quarantine and invades backyard in the USA; Look

Deutsche Welle is Germany’s international broadcaster and produces independent journalism in 30 languages.

