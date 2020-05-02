North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reappeared in his country’s state media after a 19-day absence in which versions of his health and even his death were shot.

Official media of the North Korean regime collected on Saturday (due to the time difference in Asia it is already Saturday) Kim’s attendance at a ceremony for the completion of a fertilizer plant in Sunchon, in the province of South Pyongan, EFE reported.

“All the participants threw deafening cheers to offer the highest glory to the Supreme Leader who has brought a new change” to the development of the fertilizer industry, said the report, collected by the Chinese Xinhua agency.

Kim was accompanied by his sister Kim Yo Jong and other important officials, he added.

The ceremony for the completion of the Sunchon Phosphate Fertilizer Factory, built as a fertilizer production base, was splendidly held on International Workers’ Day, an international holiday for workers around the world, the report said.

This is the first appearance of the North Korean leader in about three weeks, a long absence that, coupled with the fact that he did not attend several important events of the regime, which remained in marked silence, generated all kinds of speculations about his health. and even about his possible death.

Kim attended the ceremony on Friday in Sunchon and cut an inaugural ribbon at the facility, according to the North Korean state agency KCNA, which at the moment has not published images of the act.

The North Korean media has not published since April 12 any information or image about the activity of Kim Jong-un, who is usually a constant presence in his reports, although he had announced in that period the sending by the leader of messages of thanks to workers or diplomatic letters.

In this context, marked in turn by the coronavirus pandemic, and in the face of the traditional opacity of the North Korean regime, different media published information, always citing anonymous sources, in which it is said that the marshal’s state of health is delicate, in many cases for an alleged heart operation, it was claimed.

The first outlet to publish the version was the digital newspaper Daily NK (based in Seoul and with extensive contacts in the North), which reported that Kim had been transferred to Hyangsan (110 kilometers northeast of Pyongyang) for heart surgery.

The South Korean government detracted from the credibility of these reports, noting that Kim’s public absence could be due to the regime’s interest in reducing the scale of major events in the context of its efforts to combat the coronavirus.

