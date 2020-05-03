Kim Jong-un reappeared today in the state media of your country, after 19 days of absence where they shot versions of his state of health and even of his death.

The official media of the North Korean regime collected this Saturday (due to the time difference in Asia it is already Saturday) Kim’s attendance at a ceremony performed for the completion of a fertilizer plant in Sunchon, in South Pyongan province, EFE reported.

“All the participants threw deafening cheers to offer the highest glory to the Supreme Leader who has brought a new change” to the development of the fertilizer industry, said the report, collected by the Chinese Xinhua agency.

Kim was accompanied by his sister Kim Yo Jong and by other important officials, he added.

The ceremony for the completion of the Sunchon Phosphate Fertilizer Factory, built as a fertilizer production base, was splendidly held on International Workers’ Day, an international holiday for workers around the world, the report said.

This is the first appearance of the North Korean leader in about three weeks, a long absence that, coupled with the fact that did not attend several important events of the regime, who remained in marked silence, generated all kinds of speculation about his state of health and even about his possible death.

Kim attended the ceremony on Friday in Sunchon and cut an inaugural ribbon at the facility.

The North Korean state agency KCNA published images of the act, in which North Korean leader seen in front of a crowd of plant workers, all dressed in chinstraps to protect themselves against the pandemic of coronavirus.

The North Korean media has not published since April 12 any information or image about the activity of Kim Jong-un, who is usually a constant presence in his reports, although he had announced in that period the sending by the leader of messages of thanks to workers or diplomatic letters.

In this context, marked in turn by the pandemic, and in the face of the traditional opacity of the North Korean regime, different media published information, always citing anonymous sources, in which the the marshal’s state of health was delicate, in many cases due to an alleged heart operation, it was claimed.

The The first medium to publish the version was the digital newspaper Daily NK (based in Seoul and with extensive contacts in the North), who reported that Kim had been transferred to Hyangsan (110 kilometers northeast of Pyongyang) for heart surgery.

The South Korean government detracted from the credibility of this information, noting that Kim’s public absence could be due to the regime’s interest in reducing the scale of major events in the context of its efforts to combat the Covid-19 .

