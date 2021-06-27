Kim Jong Un looks skinny and emaciated, says official press in North Korea

SEOUL.

All the North Koreans they are very worried by the apparent weightloss from Kim jong unsaid an unidentified resident of Pyongyang cited in state media of the country, strongly controlled, after seeing recent images video of Supreme leader.

The unusual public comments on the Health from Kim come after foreign analysts pointed out in early June that the autocratic leader, which is believed to have 37 years, there seemed to be lost a lot of weight.

Seeing the respected general secretary (Kim Jong Un) looking haggard breaks our people’s hearts, “the man said in an interview broadcast by state broadcaster KRT on Friday.

Everyone says that tears come to him, “he added.

In the video, which could not be independently verified, Pyongyang residents are seen watching a giant screen on the street showing a concert attended by Kim and party officials after a plenary meeting of the Workers’ Party of Korea. .

The broadcast did not provide any details about what had caused Kim’s weight loss.

Given Kim’s tight grip on power in North Korea and the uncertainty over any plans for a successor, the international media, spy agencies and specialists are closely monitoring his health.

Early last year, speculation about Kim’s health soared after he missed celebrations for the birth anniversary of the founder of the state, Kim Il Sung, on April 15, to reappear in public in early May.

jrr