A weekly report Shukan Gendai in Japan, he reported that the North Korean dictator is in a “vegetative state” after having a heart operation earlier this month. The outlet quoted a Chinese doctor sent as part of the team to treat Kim Jong-un after a heart procedure allegedly left the North Korean leader in serious condition.

The source quoted by the Japanese media, and also broadcast by the British Daily Mail, stated that Kim Jong-un “was visiting the field when he grabbed his chest and fell to the ground.” He also reported that a doctor who was with him at the time performed CPR and accompanied him to the hospital.

The deputy director of Hong Kong satellite television HKSTV, Shijian Xingzou, directly assured that the North Korean was already dead. He affirmed this for his 15 million followers on the Chinese social network Weibo, citing “a very solid source”, although he did not give further details. The North American media TMZ collected this testimony and published it on its website.

In the midst of this wave of rumors about the state of his health, and according to three sources linked to the situation that were quoted by the . agency, the Chinese government sent a special team to North Korea, including medical experts. A delegation led by a senior official of the Communist Party of China left Beijing for North Korea on Thursday, two sources reported. The delegation belongs to the Department of International Contacts, the main body in charge of relations with North Korea, and includes medical personnel.

China is North Korea’s main ally and trading partner, and in recent decades it has become practically Pyongyang’s only way of contact with the rest of the world.

The news about the serious state of health, with many contradictory data, point to an alleged surgical procedure to which he would have undergone.

According to the Daily NK newspaper from South Korea, Kim was recovering from a cardiovascular operation he underwent on April 12, according to a North Korean source.

On the other hand, South Korean government officials and a Chinese official from the Department of International Contacts denied that Kim was in serious danger, as was speculated. Nor has unusual activity been detected in North Korea, they reported.

United States President Donald Trump said Thursday that reports of Kim’s difficult health situation were “incorrect.” On Friday, a source in South Korea told . that intelligence reports showed that Kim was alive and that he would show himself publicly soon, although they made no reference to whether an operation had taken place. Meanwhile, a member of the United States intelligence services indicated that although Kim has serious pre-existing health problems, there was no reason to believe that he is currently in serious condition.

North Korea is one of the most isolated and hermetic countries in the world, and the health of its leader is treated as a matter of maximum security.

Kim last appeared in public on April 11, when he was seen at a government meeting. Days later he missed the celebrations for the birthday of his grandfather, the late founder of North Korea Kim Il-sung, one of the most important festivities in the country.

The North Korean, whose age is estimated to be 36, has already disappeared from the North Korean media in the past. In 2014 he was not seen for a month and on his reappearance he limped on one leg. Speculation about his health is fueled by the fact that Kim is a heavy smoker, suffers from obesity, and has a history of cardiovascular problems in his family.

The procedure of hiding information about their dictators is usual in North Korea. When Kim Jong-un’s father, Kim Jong-Il, suffered a stroke in 2008, the South Korean media reported at the time that Chinese doctors were participating in his treatment along with the French. Kim Jong-Il’s official death date was only December 17, 20011 and very few details about his final moments came to light.