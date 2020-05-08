Kim Jong-un stressed that Xi Jinping “is achieving an opportunity for victory in the unprecedented war on the epidemic”

The leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-un, has sent a congratulatory message to the President of China, Xi Jinping, for its “successes” in containing the pandemic of the new coronavirus, as reported by the media today Pyongyang.

In his “verbal message,” Kim highlights that Xi “is achieving an opportunity for victory in the unprecedented war on the epidemic, and controlling the overall situation tactical and strategic while leading the party and the people of China, “according to the North Korean official agency KCNA.

Kim also wished Xi “good health“And expressed his conviction that China” will cement the successes achieved so far and will continue to expand them, until achieving a final victory” under the “wise guide”Of the Chinese leader, according to the state media of Pyongyang, who did not specify when this message was sent to Beijing.

The leader of the hermetic regimen The Stalinist had already praised the Chinese government on several occasions to control the pandemic, the real extent of which is unknown in North Korean territory since Pyongyang decided to completely close its borders in late January due to the advance of the coronavirus in the neighboring country.

Kim’s new praises of Xi come after the North Korean dictator reappeared in state media last Saturday after a absence of public eye 21 days, a period during which the leader was absent from various key events of the regime.

In this context, also marked by the pandemic and the habitual opacity of the regime, various media published information from anonymous sources according to which Kim had submitted to a cardiac operation, received alleged assistance from a medical team sent by China, or was even killed.

Seoul’s intelligence services detracted from the credibility of these speculations, and after the reappearance of the North Korean leader, ruled out the possibility that he had undergone any medical procedure.

With information from EFE