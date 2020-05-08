Seoul.- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has sent a congratulatory message to Chinese President Xi Jinping for their “successes” in containing the new coronavirus pandemic, media reported today. Pyongyang.

In his “verbal message,” Kim highlights that Xi “is achieving an opportunity for victory in the unprecedented war against the epidemic, and controlling the general situation tactically and strategically while leading the party and the people of China,” according to reports. North Korea’s official agency KCNA.

Kim also wished Xi “good health”, and expressed his belief that China “will cement the successes achieved so far and will continue to expand them, until a final victory is achieved” under the “wise guidance” of the Chinese leader, according to the Pyongyang state media outlet. , who did not specify when this message was sent to Beijing.

The leader of the hermetic Stalinist regime had already praised the Chinese government on several occasions to control the pandemic, the real scope of which has been unknown in North Korean territory since Pyongyang decided to completely close its borders in late January due to the advance of the coronavirus. in the neighboring country.

Kim’s new praises of Xi come after the North Korean dictator reappeared in state media last Saturday after a 21-day absence from the public eye, a period during which the leader was absent from several key regime events.

In this context, also marked by the pandemic and the habitual opacity of the regime, various media published information from anonymous sources according to which Kim had undergone a cardiac operation, received alleged assistance from a medical team sent by China or would have even died .

Seoul’s intelligence services detracted from the credibility of these speculations, and after the reappearance of the North Korean leader, ruled out the possibility that he had undergone any medical procedure.

.