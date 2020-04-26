Several media outlets announced on Saturday 25 April the potential death of the North Korean leader. A train belonging to him was reportedly seen in a seaside resort, continuing to fuel rumours.

A new information is fuelling rumors about Kim Jong-un’s health. A train believed to belong to the North Korean leader has been spotted on satellite photos of a seaside resort in eastern North Korea, according to the U.S. website 38North. The train appears twice, in the April 21 and 23 photos, in a station reserved for the Kim family. The 38North reference site explains that the presence of the train “does not prove anything about the North Korean leader’s whereabouts or indicate anything about his state of health, but (that) it does substantiate reports that Mr. Kim is in an elite area on the east coast. “The leader has not appeared in public since April 11 at a meeting of the ruling party’s political bureau.

Kim Jong-un’s health has been the subject of continuing rumours since Tuesday, as reports that the North Korean leader has undergone surgery and is in poor health spread. On Saturday 25 April, several media outlets in China and Japan announced the death of the 36-year-old dictator, who has ruled North Korea with an iron fist since December 2011. Kim Jong-un is said to be dead or on his deathbed with no hope of recovery, while this week China sent a medical team to his communist neighbours to check the leader’s health and advise him. “A Chinese medical delegation led by a senior representative of the International Liaison Department of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) reportedly left Beijing on Thursday for North Korea to advise Kim Jong-un,” Le Monde reported on Friday. It is this delegation that indirectly leaked the news of the death of the “supreme leader”. The head of a Hong Kong news channel, who was close to a Chinese minister, announced that the North Korean head of state had died. She posted a video on the Chinese social network Weibo, quoting a “very solid source”.

For its part, the Japanese magazine Shukan Gendai reported on Friday 24 April that Kim Jong-un was in a “vegetative” state after a failed operation. The same newspaper, quoting a Chinese medical expert, reported that Kim Jong-un had reportedly collapsed at the beginning of April and needed a stent, typical of the treatment of an aneurysm. The operation was clearly not carried out quickly enough or was “botched”, with some reports indicating that the surgeon’s hands were “shaky”. But this information is to be taken with a grain of salt. A source in south Korea said on Friday, April 24, that Kim Jong-un was alive and would soon appear in public.

Kim Jong-un soon to be replaced by his sister Kim Yo-jong?

Kim Jong-un’s absence for several weeks has fuelled speculation about his health. About a week ago, CNN, quoting an American official, said that Washington was studying “reports” that the leader was in “grave danger after surgery”. There were rumours that the North Korean leader’s sister, Kim Yo-jong, may be preparing to replace him as supreme leader. Reports say she was recently promoted to a position of high power.

The inherent opacity of North Korea and its leaders inevitably fuels fantasies. Nevertheless, there are several warning signs. On 15 April this year, during the celebrations for the 108th anniversary of the birth of the regime’s founder, his grandfather Kim Il-sung, Kim Jong-un was conspicuous by his absence from the official photos, despite the fact that this is by far the most important event on the local political calendar. A notable absence, but speculation about the 36-year-old leader’s health has really taken off after Daily NK, an online medium run by North Koreans who have defected from the regime, claimed that Kim Jung-un had recently undergone surgery for cardiovascular problems.

The site added that he was convalescing in a villa in Phyongan province in the centre of the country, citing health problems related to “excessive smoking”, “obesity” and the supreme leader’s “fatigue”. It should be noted that this information has not been confirmed.

South Korea remains cautious

South Korea, Pyongyang’s neighbour and historical enemy, has expressed its doubts about the speculation. “We have nothing to confirm and no particular movement has been detected in North Korea,” a spokesman for the South Korean presidency said in a statement. Caution is therefore called for, especially as this is not the first time that a public absence of Kim Jung-un has fuelled rumours.

In 2014, the North Korean leader had not made an appearance for 40 days before reappearing and the cause of his absence, in this case an operation for an ear cyst, was revealed by South Korean intelligence. “There is no confirmation at this stage and it is too early to draw conclusions about his state of health,” Ahn Chan-il, a defector from the North who became a researcher in Seoul, told AFP.