North Korean leader Kim Jong Un did not undergo surgery during his nearly three-week absence from public life, a South Korean official said on Sunday, as the two Koreas exchanged fire in the DMZ that separates the two sides.

The official declined to say why, but said speculative reports that Kim had undergone surgery, citing some differences in the movement of his legs, were not true.

“Our assessment is that (Kim) was not operated on,” the official, who declined to be identified, told reporters. Asked whether the reports that Kim had undergone simple medical treatment were also untrue, the official simply said, “yes.”

North and South Korea exchanged fire at a rural guard post, raising tensions the day after North Korean state media showed Kim visiting a factory, the first report of a public appearance since April 11.

Several shots were heard in North Korea towards a guard post in South Korea, the Board of South Cabinet Chiefs said in a joint statement.

South Korea responded by firing two shots at North Korea, the junta said. No deaths were reported.

After weeks of intense speculation about Kim’s health and whereabouts, which included information that he had undergone cardiovascular surgery, the North Korean official press published images and a report on Saturday saying that Kim attended the opening of a factory of fertilizers.

Kim was smiling in the photographs and talking to assistants at the factory opening and visitation ceremony. On state TV footage, Kim’s leg movements looked stiff and irregular.

The authenticity of the photos, published on the website of the official newspaper Rodong Sinmun, cannot be confirmed.

