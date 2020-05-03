“A looted river, poverty of fishermen”, is the modified saying used by those who have long observed with the utmost concern what happens in the Paraná river, as it passes through the provinces of Entre Ríos and Santa Fe. Problematic they assure that what is being committed is a true “robbery”, and they justify it by saying that the “looting” is being carried out on “public goods of the Nation”, as fish from the interior rivers are considered. In the last 26 years, the fish refrigeration companies in the region, which are not more than 17, have invoiced more than 601 million dollars for exports to some 20 countries. They did this based on the work of more than 5,000 fishermen, who received a very small part of that great cake as compensation. Coins are paid for each piece taken from the water, and thus the depredation of the biomass is consumed and worsened in this time of historical downfall.

The flow of networks

The Royal Spanish Academy defines the term “robbery” as “theft or fraud, especially that committed on public property.” That is what Hugo Toscano, researcher, manufacturer of lures for sport fishing and sport fisherman, denounces, although he prefers to appear before Rosario3 as a “member of civil society amazed by what we are doing with public natural resources”.

Toscano is part of a movement that is asking for “an extraordinary closure due to the great downspout”, arguing that “the fish are very weak, very easy to be caught”. At the moment, the governments of Santa Fe and Entre Ríos deny that possibility because they understand that “the resource is sustainable”, and argue that “less quarantine is being fished than in the first quarter of last year.”

“What we have been fighting for is to end the export of river fish,” says Hugo. And it uses Argentine law to substantiate that “The biomass of inland rivers is not exported, because they are a public good”. For this reason, he affirms that the fish refrigerators “are committing a robbery, a scam on the goods that belong to all of us.”

According to a study published by the Ríos Sanos group, 26 years ago, Argentina has become one of the few countries that exports river fish. Until recently it was the only one, but in recent years this activity has also been allowed in Uruguay and Paraguay.

The researchers caution that this situation transformed the “quality of pieces” fishery into one of “quantity of pieces”, privileging volume over size. Thus, the fisherman, required to comply with quantities, reduces the nets of the nets and mainly kills tarpon that do not have the recommended 42 centimeters to ensure the reproduction of that species.

Toscano says that This demand from the exporters to the fishermen “causes everything that moves in the river to be removed.” But at the same time he warns that “the most serious thing is that this activity was not socialized” and that in the last 26 years “few pockets have been filled, those of exporters, and fishermen are becoming poorer”.

The hook of numbers

Hugo Toscano dedicates a large part of his time to studying the economic, social, labor and biological relationships of the river in this region: “This begins in 1994. The Paraná river in our area is a very particular ecosystem, many say it resembles the Amazon , But it has nothing to do. This river has a great combination of estuaries, lagoons, so it produces much more biomass, “he describes.

“Initially, it was established that only the surplus of domestic consumption would be exported, but the business grew, more and more millions began to be managed, and there was no one to stop it,” he continues. In 2012, an attempt was made to establish an export quota, but experts say that “it was never respected.”

The Ríos Sanos report, based on official data, reveals that between 2007 and 2020 230,003 tons of fish were exported from the Paraná River. Before digitizing the figures, from 1994 to 2006, Senasa recorded 308,393 tons exported. Is all a total of 538,396 tons of fish sold abroad in the last 26 years.

At $ 1,117 per ton, which is what was paid on average over this time, it totals U $ S 601,388,332 raised by no more than 17 refrigerators.

However; the fisherman is paid 30 cents a piece. If multiplied by 269 million fish removed from this part since 1994 – making a calculation based on the number of kilos exported and at a rate of 2 kilos per piece -, the profit for the sacrificed workers was $ 80,700,000. In other words, the revenue for a handful of companies was US $ 520,688,332 since the business began.

According to the Ministry of Production of Santa Fe, there are about 5,000 fishermen who earn their living in this part of the river. According to the previous numbers, and remembering that they are paid per captured piece -without importing the size-, they receive around 620 dollars per worker per year. That is to say, a misery salary of just over 5 thousand pesos per month, which the islanders try to raise by reducing the size of the mesh of the nets and removing “everything you can” from the water.

Realities on both sides

“It is that poverty makes us sad”, wrote Jorge Fadermole in his “Oración del remanso”. And it is just like this: “The socio-economic status of the fishermen is always the same. This system perpetuates poorly paid working conditions, without dependency or medical coverage, something that worsens in times of a pandemic, “says Hugo Toscano.

The researcher assures that “there is an exploitation on the natural resource, but also on human resources”. And he warns that “there is a responsibility of the national State, which it does not control, but with the complicity of the provincial states that look the other way.”

Then he remarked that “more than 500 million dollars remained for 10, 12 or 15 entrepreneurs. And in all that time they did not put a guy in the water, they did not socialize the profits, but the losses, because when there are no fish, the workers do not get paid. ”

“In the best case, the monthly income of the fishermen is 7 thousand pesos; tell me what can a person do with that income. You just have to walk the coast to see how they live crowded together, in many cases lying under four sticks and a bag silo ”, reflected Toscano.

As for the ecosystem, the local stressed that “the river is in a pretty critical situation.” He specified that the Paraná in our area has a “alluvial current, where there is a large channel and then there are a lot of mañados, estuaries and secondary water courses, which are dry today.” And he stressed that “in these places young specimens are usually fed, that makes all that biomass go to the main channel, where they are easily caught in the nets.”

“The mesh should be 16 centimeters and today 12 centimeters are being used; shad that are not yet spawned are caught, which causes impressive damage to the species and is very difficult to recover, “said Toscano.

These groups have been consulted with environmental lawyers and have filed amparos, bills, even before the chamber of deputies of the province, but none managed to advance.

“Citizens do not know this, it is time to work with citizens, with schools, because people believe that it is a fight between sport fishermen and artisanal fishermen, but there is a whole social and environmental issue that we want to make visible,” said the specialist. . And he commented that “This reality happens to Rosario people in front of their eyes.”

Toscano explained that, among the 20 countries to which fish is exported from our river, “the most important markets are Colombia, Brazil and Nigeria.” And he closed with an alarming fact: “In Colombia there was a very precious fish that was the bocachico, which was preyed upon and almost extinct. Now they buy shads because they say they are very similar. “

Life threatened in the river

Norberto Oldani is a Santa Fe biologist and Conicet researcher, a specialist in the ecosystem of our region. “The Paraná River, as we know it, is about a thousand years old, but the origin of the Paraná goes back 3 or 4 million years. And the origin of the species that live there, the surubí, the shad, the dorado, the vogue, 10, 12 or 20 million years old. In other words, these fish existed as species before the Paraná river existed ”, he explains with passion.

Later he pointed out that “if there is something that stands out for the fish stocks of the Paraná river, and also of the La Plata and Uruguay rivers, it is that they are large fish, which we call migratory fish. They are those that have economic importance, the best to capture, and those that best adapt to the conditions of the river they inhabit. ”

“There are two groups of fish in the Paraná river; those of Amazonian origin, which are well from the river, such as the surubí, the dorado, the shad, the vogue. And then there are the sardines, the silverside, the ray, the sole, which came from the ocean. All those fish today coexist in this part of the river ”, he described.

Oldani reported that “most of the fish reproduce until Rosario, they do not go higher to lay their eggs. But the surubí, being a bigger fish, goes much higher, to La Paz. But most use this entire area, up to the La Plata River, for reproduction. ”

After making this contextualization, the biologist confirmed that “It is the first time that fish are suffering from overexploitation throughout this area; in 400 years it is the first time that we have this great problem of getting more out of what the system can naturally reproduce ”.

“Sustainable management is the best tool for conservation and use of the system. What the system does not support are the live ones, the living who in a few years want to get everything they can from the river, keep the profit and that the others look at, “he emphasized, and then stated: “When the living appear, who earns more? The one who shrinks the net first. That is; the one that destroys the resource ”.

Oldani warned that “if this is not handled responsibly, The same will happen with the current species that happened with the manguruyú, the pacú, the river salmon: they will be lost as a resource. They are not extinct, but are lost as a resource. “

Then he declared that “the surubí is skidding down the slope that the manguruyú, the river salmon, has already passed. Those species passed by and no one noticed. “

Shad, key species

The Santa Fe researcher assured that “the shad is the key species in the Paraná river.” And he argued that “their eggs are the food base of young specimens and large larvae of other species such as surubíes, dorado, catfish.” Today the shad are the fish that suffer the greatest predation by the fishermen of this area, and then sell them to the meat processing plants, for export.

“There are approximately a thousand fish per hectare in this area of ​​the river, of which half are shad. So there are 500 shad, which at an average of 300 grams each, are about 150 kilos per hectare per year. That multiplied by 20 thousand square kilometers, gives a gigantic number, “Oldani calculated. And he valued that “that is energy that comes from the shad to the other species, that remains in the system.”

Then he said that “the shad eats decaying organic matter, such as leaves, roots, and then turns it into eggs and food for other species. It is a huge energy source, the largest in the system. ”

“What I do not understand is that damage is done to the system that can be avoided. To give an example, Yacyretá’s work caused half of the biomass in Alto Paraná to be lost, ”he concluded.

.