Killers Of The Flower Moon: New Images From The Filming Of Martin Scorsese’s New With Leonardo DiCaprio

At the end of last year, several photographs of the, until then, Leonardo DiCaprio’s most recent project with Jennifer Lawrence under the direction of Adam McKay were shot online, Don’t look up, a comedy about two astronomers who must warn humanity that an asteroid is about to collide with Earth. When finishing with that project that will be part of Netflix Originals, DiCaprio started a new one that will have a great contrast with the aforementioned tape.

On this occasion he will return under the command of Martin Scorsese, with whom he has worked in films such as The Aviator – 87%, The Sinister Island – 68%, The Wolf of Wall Street – 78%, among others. Now, the filmmaker has decided to reunite two of his favorite actors, because in addition to DiCaprio, the cast is also headed by Robert De Niro, with whom he launched The Irishman a couple of years ago – 100% without forgetting the important filmography they share.

Now the director has managed to collaborate with Apple on a project that will take up the western genre, but it will not only be from the story, the costumes and the settings, because thanks to recently revealed images, it is known that the tape is being filmed with old cameras to give it a more authentic touch. It is worth mentioning that the person in charge of the direction of photography is the Mexican Rodrigo Prieto, who last year was nominated for an Oscar for the photography of The Irish.

In the last few days, several images from the set of Killers of the Flower Moon have been revealed, showing the director, the first photographs of DiCaprio and some fundamental elements of the film such as an old train and several old photos that serve as reference to recreate the places. Without a doubt, this could become one of the director’s most ambitious projects, especially because of its workmanship. Below you can see some images that have been shared including a video that was uploaded Rodrigo Prieto.

Wow! Rodrigo Prieto, cinematographer of THE KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON, shared on his instagram, how the new Martin Scorsese movie is being filmed, how old school! CINEMA📽️pic.twitter.com / 2FWMSzdV3X – Felipe Henriquez 🎥 (@pipevicioso) May 27, 2021

Leonardo DiCaprio films “Killers of the Flower Moon” in #pawhuska. A lot more photos here: https://t.co/W1IaSwpZQN #LeonardoDiCaprio #oklahoma #MartinScorsese pic.twitter.com/PcKgvaIQ5o – Mike Simons (@mikesimonsphoto) May 24, 2021

🔶 Ready train and clippings showing where vintage reenactment needs to go in Pawhuska, Oklahoma # KillersOfTheFlowerMoon (Photos: Osage News) pic.twitter.com/cmzDQ2kfyz – Nicolás Poggi (@PoggiNico) May 19, 2021

🔶 And Martin Scorsese supervising the production. pic.twitter.com/uHB1at1t3x – Nicolás Poggi (@PoggiNico) May 26, 2021

According to what has been reported (via Vogue), the script was written by Eric Roth, the same person in charge of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button – 73%, Forrest Gump – 72%, Munich – 78% and Dune. In addition, it has been revealed that the budget for this production runs around USD $ 200 million, while the cast also includes Jesse Plemons (Breaking Bad – 100% and Fargo – 100%) and Lily Gladstone, actress of Native American origin.

Killers of the Flower Moon is based on the book of the same title published in 2017 that tells a true story written by David Grann, where an important focus is taken on the American tribe known as the Osage. By the early 1920s, the native tribe had been eradicated and several of them were sent to the Oklahoma desert, where they begin to grow significantly as a society thanks to the large oil fields.

Although everything seems to be going very well for the natives, a wave of murders to the Osages arises, so the Office of Investigation begins to investigate such events that lead from direct attacks with weapons and poisonings. Robert De Niro will play a wealthy rancher named William Hale, while Leonardo Dicaprio will play his nephew Ernest Buckhar, who is also married to a woman belonging to that community.

Killers of the Flower Moon It will first be released in theaters and then air on Apple TV Plus in 2022.