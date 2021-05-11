Killers of the Flower Moon: Leonardo DiCaprio shares first photo of the film – Tomatazos

Martin Scorsese may be a lover of the cinema experience, but that hasn’t stopped him from making movies for streaming. The next one that’s on the way is Killers of the Flower Moon. If you have not heard of her yet, do not worry that exactly why Leonardo DiCaprio has shared the first official image of the production in which we can see him as his character.

Through Instagram, Leonardo Dicaprio shared the first official photo of the film Killers of the Flower Moon. The film is based on a book of the same name that takes up the real case of a series of murders of American Osage Indians after large oil deposits were discovered on their lands in Oklahoma in 1919. The film is another very expensive production that ended in the hands of Apple TV Plus.

In the image, we can see DiCaprio as Ernest Brkhart, an FBI agent who begins to investigate such crimes. He’s sitting at a table next to Mollie (Lily gladstone), a Osage woman who falls in love with him. The detective is invited by the family of his companion to dinner and that is where their bond begins, which will then be subjected to the events that the story will develop.

Lily Gladstone in Killers of the Flower Moon

Leonardo DiCaprio in Killers of the Flower Moon

Killers of the Flower Moon it also features Robert De Niro, a frequent contributor to Scorsese. The acclaimed actor will play William Hale, who is believed to have been responsible for orchestrating the series of murders that deprived the Osage Nation of inheriting the wealth on their lands. Production of the film only began last April, so this image is probably from the first scenes shot.

This is not the first time that an expensive Scorsese film has found a place in streaming. Three years ago, the director made The Irishman – 100% for Netflix. That movie followed a murderer, Frank Sheeran (also played by De Niro) for decades, as he worked various jobs and formed ties with a mobster group. That production, among other things, had a high budget because the filmmaker wanted to rejuvenate his cast with digital effects.

The new movie has been described as a western and is a great bet for AppleTV Plus. The platform, so far, has been successful with series such as The Morning Show – 80% and Servant – 80%, although little by little it has put emphasis on its film division. The spectacular Wolfwalkers – 93% was acquired by them, as was CODA, the most recent winner at Sundance. This film tells the emotional story of a young daughter of deaf parents who wants to pursue a career as a singer.

Killers of the Flower Moon has a long shoot to wrap up, as production is expected to last for the next seven months. Previously, the director had spoken about how excited he was to shoot the film in Oklahoma, United States, where the real events took place and thanked the Osage Nation for supporting his film. The film is expected to be released in mid-2022, just in time for it to compete in that year’s awards season.

