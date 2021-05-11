Killers of the Flower Moon: image of Leonardo DiCaprio

First picture of Leonardo Dicaprio Y Lily gladstone on ‘Killers of the Flower Moon‘, the new movie by Martin Scorsese.Leonardo Dicaprio Y Robert De Niro lead the cast. ‘Killers of the Flower Moon‘is an Apple TV + production.

Leonardo Dicaprio Y Lily gladstone star in the first image of ‘Killers of the Flower Moon‘, new film directed by Martin Scorsese for Apple Original.

Set in Gray Horse, Oklahoma, in 1919, DiCaprio plays Ernest Burkhart and Gladstone appears as Mollie Burkhart, an Osage Indian woman who falls in love with Ernest.

Scripted by Eric roth, the film adapts the journalist’s book of the same title David grann published in 2017. The essay reflects the birth of the FBI through the analysis of a series of murders committed in 1920 in Osage County, Oklahoma, after the discovery of several oil deposits under the lands of many of its inhabitants.

Leonardo Dicaprio Y Robert De Niro, that the faces were already seen in ‘This boy’s life‘(Michael Caton-Jones, 1993) and’Marvin’s room‘(Jerry Zaks, 1996), will now work under Scorsese at the head of a cast they have also joined Jesse plemons, Andrea Calabrese and the aforementioned Lily gladstone, who will play the woman of the character played by DiCaprio, who in turn is the niece of the rancher who will play De Niro.

Melinda Sue Gordon Apple

‘Killers of the Flower Moon‘has no release date set yet, but is expected to arrive in 2022.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io