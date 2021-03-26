Killer Randall Woodfield I-5 and Real Housewives of Dallas

Getty Images Stephanie Hollman of the reality show Real Housewives of Dallas revealed that serial killer Randall “Randy” Woodfield, I-5, was babysitting her husband Travis Hollman

A Real Housewives of Dallas star recently confessed that her husband was cared for as a child by an infamous serial killer known as the “I-5 Killer.”

Through her Instagram account, Stephanie Hollman, 40, shared that her husband Travis Hollman, 51, was cared for as a child by Randall “Randy” Woodfield, a native of Oregon linked to a series of murders, rapes and robberies throughout the 1970s, according to The Oregonian.

Woodfield earned his nickname after police said he committed his “gruesome” crimes along the West Coast Highway through Washington, Oregon and California, The Daily Mail reported.

Happy Valentine’s Day @travishollman. I love living life with you, “said on her Instagram Stephanie Hollman, who lives with her husband and two children in Dallas, and who captioned the photo of the smiling couple with the phrase:” You are a wonderful husband and father.

“You are the only person I have ever met who was cared for by a serial killer and made it out alive (the true story his babysitter was the I-5 killer),” he added. “I love you very much today and every day.”

The reality TV star explained in the comment section that Travis Hollman grew up in Oswego, Oregon, while Woodfield played college football in Portland, according to The Oregonian.

Sports Illustrated said Woodfield is believed to be responsible for up to 44 deaths, while CBS News called him one of the “deadliest serial killers in America.”

Fans flooded Stephanie Hollman’s post with comments that encouraged her husband to share her story publicly on a platform like Dateline NBC.

Woodfield is currently serving a life sentence at the Oregon State Penitentiary, according to online state records.

This is what you need to know:

Woodfield hails from Oregon and was selected by the Green Bay Packers in 1974

Woodfield, born December 26, 1950, hails from Salem, Oregon, according to People Pill. He was raised as one of three children in a middle-class household in Otter Rock, Oregon, by parents who were “well known and respected in the community,” Sports Illustrated reported.

The aspiring athlete played football at Newport High School, where he was later charged with “exposing himself to women” while standing on a bridge, the post continued.

“According to law enforcement officials, the Newport High coaches knew of the situation but, wanting to protect their star, they attributed it to a teenager’s lack of impulse control,” Sports Illustrated said. “Police say that when Woodfield turned 18, his juvenile record was expunged.”

After graduating from high school in 1969, Woodfield went on to play as a “star” wide receiver for Portland State University, The Oregonian said. During his time there, the student-athlete was convicted of indecent exposure twice, Sports Illustrated revealed.

The Green Bay Packers selected Woodfield in 1974, Sportscasting said, but the wide receiver was cut during training camp “after they caught him exposing himself once more,” The Oregonian reported.

Due to Woodfield’s “status” as a college athlete, Travis Hollman’s parents were inspired to hire him as a babysitter, according to Oxygen.com.

Stephanie Hollman previously told Oxygen.com that her husband’s parents were friends with the PSU soccer coach and that they would “recruit players to care for Travis and his sister when the adults wanted out.”

Woodfield and a playmate cared for the two Hollman brothers multiple times, the publication reported. Hollman shared with Oxygen.com that her future husband was a fan of the star footballer at the time.

“He said that he [Woodfield] he was better than most of his other babysitters and he played hide and seek and was very active, “he explained to the publication.

Woodfield was arrested in 1981 after being charged with multiple sexual assaults, robberies and murders.

In 1975, Woodfield embarked on a series of robberies and sexual assaults on women at knife point in Portland, Oxygen.com reported. The former athlete was accused of murdering multiple people between 1980 and 1981 in Washington, Oregon and California, along the Interstate 5 corridor, the People Pill said.

“His first documented murder was that of Cherie Ayers, a former classmate, whom he had known since childhood, in December 1980,” said the media outlet.

Woodfield was finally arrested in March 1981 on charges of murder, attempted murder and two counts of sodomy, Sports Illustrated reported. Although he was convicted of a single murder in June, as well as attempted murder, he was sentenced to life in prison plus 90 years, according to People Pill.

“At a later trial, he was found guilty of sodomy and misuse of a weapon in a sexual assault case, receiving an additional 35 years to his sentence,” said People Pill.

Woodfield has denied committing the acts of which they accuse him, said the aforementioned media outlet.

