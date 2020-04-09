Killer Kross’s first appearance on NXT

Last night left us the last chapter of the rivalry of Johnny Gargano against Tommaso Ciampa.

An intense combat in which both fighters showed off their entire repertoire to knock their opponent down, until finally they both fell exhausted, showing signs of not being able to do it anymore.

It was then that Candice LeRae appeared to, apparently betray Gargano. However, moments later he also attacked Ciampa, revealing that Johnny Wrestling had a secret weapon in his pants: a coquina.

At the time, everything seemed normal: Gargano and LeRae celebrated and went victorious towards the parking lot to leave the premises while their old friend was lying on the canvas.

Once the couple left the building, we could see through the windows of a car how another couple observed them. A couple who They could well be Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux.

Will the rivalry begin?

It would be the second nod to the former Impact fighter in the recordings of the yellow mark after the promo a few weeks ago. It would also be important for Bordeaux, whom we could finally see debut in the yellow mark.

Fans have a lot of doubts about what the character of Killer Kross will be like in WWE and how they will get him to settle in the brand with better fights, with such talented people like Johnny Gargano himself, Adam Cole or Finn Balor.

What seems clear at the moment is that it will debut with Scarlett, thus bringing NXT to two of the main faces of Impact Wrestling this past year.

Will WWE take advantage of the talent from TNA this time or will we see How does history repeat that we already live with EC3?

It seems that their first rivalry will be against Gargano and LeRae, but who would you like to see them against?

