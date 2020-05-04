The sightings of a species dubbed ‘killer hornets’ recently discovered in the United States raises fears.

First detected in the United States in Washington state near the Canadian border in December last year, these “killer hornets” are now becoming active with the arrival of spring weather.

Sightings of the Asian giant hornet have raised fears that the vicious insect may establish itself in the United States and devastate bee populations.

According to CNN, Asian giant hornets (no, Asian Americans have nothing to do with them), Vespa mandarinia or yak killer hornets, are an invasive and life-threatening species.

Some more not so fun facts:

Its poisonous stings kill approximately 50 people each year in Japan.

They feed by ripping off the heads of bees and transporting decapitated carcasses to their young.

Although they are native to Southeast and East Asia, hence the same name, they have recently begun to appear in the states of Washington and Canada. Scientists do not yet know why.

Before you start equating the threat of the killer hornet with the COVID-19 coronavirus, don’t. The two are not comparable. The murder hornet is much, much, much less an immediate threat to human life.

Killer hornets are not large enough to decapitate humans. Instead, human deaths could occur through a sting that carries a poison, called mandarotoxin, which is a neurotoxin.

Generally, multiple stings are needed to deliver a lethal dose to humans. However, if you are allergic to the poison, your risk of death may be much higher.

“It is a surprisingly large hornet,” added Todd Murray, an entomologist and invasive species specialist at the university. “It is a health hazard and, most importantly, a major predator of honey bees.”

Currently, there are not enough hornets in the United States.

What else is known about your recent activity?

Last winter, locals in different parts of Whatcom County, Washington saw a handful of dead specimens, the report said. Times.

Authorities later learned that another hornet had been seen across the Canadian border in White Rock, British Columbia in November, and an entire hive was discovered and exterminated on Vancouver Island before that. Washington state verified a total of four sightings reported in December, according to The Guardian.

Authorities sent several specimens for analysis by a laboratory in Japan, where scientists confirmed that they were Asian giant hornets.

HOW DO BEES PRODUCE HONEY?

In addition to the mystery, the lab discovered that Whatcom County Hornets and Vancouver Island were unrelated, indicating that the species had been introduced in at least two separate incidents.

They are native to Asia and can measure four to five centimeters. Unlike bees, they can prick you multiple times with stingers nearly the length of a hypodermic needle.

Many animals have found a new freedom to move around the world now that humans are home from the pandemic and pollution has gone down, but not all are flamingos flooding the lakes of India, friendly goats walking around the towns or adorable penguins They go out for a walk in closed zoos, some are dangerous.

Scientists don’t yet know how these huge ‘killer hornets’ traveled from Asia to the United States, but it is believed that they could have been accidentally transported in some international cargo, these were discovered in December, but now they have awakened from their hibernation period and are causing some damage in the surroundings.

Conrad Bérubé, a beekeeper and entomologist who was attacked while cleaning a hive on Vancouver Island, he told the Times than “It was like having red-hot thumbtacks on my flesh”even through her bee suit and underlying sweatpants.

Watch the bees beheaded in midair in this BBC Earth Unplugged video:

What worries the authorities?

The biggest concern is what these killer hornets will eventually do to the US bee population. USA

As the website of the US Department of Agriculture explains. USA (USDA), «Pollinators, often honey bees, are responsible for one out of every three bites of food we take, and increase our nation’s harvest values ​​each year by more than $ 15 billion. However, honey bees have been in serious decline for more than three decades in the United States. ”

Having these “killer hornets” hanging around is certainly not going to help this situation. If such hornets were to become established in the United States, it could eventually drastically change the plants and foods available here.

Therefore, swift and decisive action is required to ensure that this does not become a broader and more difficult threat to deal with.

