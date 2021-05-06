Killed his newborn baby with 53 stab wounds



The woman did not tell anyone that she was pregnant.

Without a doubt, in this world there are many women who should never have had the privilege of becoming mothers, due to the atrocities that some of them have come to commit against children who are blood of their blood.

That is the case of a 26-year-old girl, originally from Gijón, in Asturias, Spain, identified only as Silvia AM, who has been accused of having murdered her newborn baby in a terribly cruel way.

It all happened on the morning of August 1, 2019. Silvia would have given birth to a male baby inside the apartment that she shared with her partner, from whom she took his life with 53 stab wounds and subsequently threw the body of the newborn into a garbage container. that was in front of the house where he lived, putting it together with the umbilical cord and the placenta in a backpack.

Silvia would have committed this crime before her partner returned home after working hours.

The body of the baby was found by one of the neighbors in the early morning, alerting the authorities of the event. Days later, the police returned to the scene to carry out some interrogations in which neither Silvia nor her partner participated as they had gone on vacation.

Finally, after a couple of years of investigations, reviewing security camera videos and doing DNA tests, they discovered that Silvia had been the murderer of the baby.

No one knew i was pregnant

Silvia’s partner, as well as friends and family, even her neighbors, nThey came to know that I was pregnant, since he is of robust complexion and besides, he did not use to talk much to anyone.

In addition, the woman’s partner indicated that on August 1, 2019, when she returned home, she found a lot of blood inside the house. Silvia told him that it was due to massive bleeding caused by an ovarian cyst that she suffered from.

Later, after the girl was arrested, it was found, through a gynecological examination, that she did not have this health problem and therefore, she lied.

Although at first, Silvia’s partner was arrested, they finally released him and even the prosecution of the case asked the accused to compensate him with about $ 52,000 dollars for non-pecuniary damages and for not having told him that he would become a father.

It will be next week when a judge determines the punishment that will be imposed on the accused.

